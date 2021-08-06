Shirley E Vander Hoek

July 4, 1939 – August 5, 2021

Fremont, Iowa | Age 82

Shirley E. Vander Hoek, 82, of Fremont, died Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the Mercy Medical Center, Des Moines. She was born July 4, 1939, in Eddyville, Iowa, the daughter of Marion Baltimore and Grace Littlejohn Baltimore.

Shirley was a graduate of Oskaloosa High School.

On September 1, 1957, she was united in marriage to her High School sweetheart, Stanley Vander Hoek in the First Christian Church in Oskaloosa, Iowa. To this union 3 children were born, Dennis, Lori and Doug.

Shirley and Stan lived all over the United States before settling down in Fremont, Iowa to be closer to Shirley’s mother.

Together Shirley and Stan opened up a shop in their backyard. Shirley had an Upholstery Business and paid great attention to detail, extremely talented in her skill. She enjoyed cooking, puzzles, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her family includes her husband of over 63 years Stan Vander Hoek of Fremont; three children, Dennis (& Terri) Vander Hoek of New Hampshire, Lori (& Steve) Van Ringelestein of Ottumwa, and Doug Vander Hoek of Ottumwa; five grandchildren: Mandy, Dana, Stacia, Jennifer and Chad; 6 great grandchildren: Jade, MaKenzie, Mason, Noah, Mateo and Kinley.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Gary Baltimore; and a sister, Carol Stowers.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in the Fremont Funeral Chapel in Fremont, Iowa, with Reverend John Ritsema officiating.

Burial will be in the Cedar Township Cemetery in Fremont. The Fremont Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 10:30 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the Fremont Lions Club.

