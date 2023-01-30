Shipley Continues to Make History

NEW SHARON – In this year of firsts Jalayna Shipley may be the epitome of determination. The North Mahaska senior captured the South Iowa Cedar League wrestling title at 120 pounds, placed second at the super regional in Des Moines and is now poised to seek the ultimate prize – a state title. The senior will begin that quest on Thursday at the Xtream Center in Coralville on Thursday.

She has found a home on the mat. The multi-sport athlete loves to compete on the mat. This season has been a challenge as she has had to overcome injuries and family strains. Those challenges have not deterred her.

“I love this sport and have found myself,” said Shipley in an interview early this season.

This past weekend she battled through those injuries to earn a spot on the podium and punch her ticket to the first Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union state tournament. A sore shoulder has hampered her training lately and then she developed a gash that required stitches after the meet Friday.

“It was tough Friday. I had a shoulder injury and family problems, but I wanted to grit it out,” said Shipley. “There are some high expectations for me and I feel that pressure.”

Shipley (26-6) enters the 32-person field as the No. 13 seed. The meet is a single class and her first match will pit her against the 20th seed Evelyn Kramer (36-7), a junior from South Central Calhoun. The winner will meet the winner of the match between the fourth seed Ava Scranton of Anamosa (39-10 and Spencer’s Breanna Johnson (25-16).

Shipley will have to wrestle five matches to have a chance to stand on the top of the podium. There are a number of talented wrestlers but she competed with the top seed, Layla Ewing of Moravia in the finals of the regional.

“I have to stay focused this week and let my body heal,” said Shipley. “I love this sport so much.”

One can see that love and determination in her eyes when she steps onto the mat. Regardless of how she finishes, she and fellow seniors Libby Groom and Vanessa Murphy will always be the first North Mahaska girls wrestling team. Only Shipley will go down as the first NM girl to qualify for the state sanctioned meet. The trio of young women have had a historic run and Shipley hopes in ends atop the podium on Friday.