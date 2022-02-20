Share The Love Event Has Record Year

by Ken Allsup

February 20th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The KIIC Party Box was playing tunes and sharing information on its big screen while a mass of volunteers helped to bag up and deliver meals to cars.

The line snaked its way through the Mahaska Health parking lot south of the Hospice Serenity House. Helping that facility help community members in some of its most challenging times is why so many volunteer and donate.

Organizers Amber Coffey and Amanda Doud sat down with Oskaloosa recently to talk about why they work so hard to help make sure the fundraising continues.

They also shared what the future may hold for the event and how much was raised this year to help the people who use the Hospice Serenity House on the Mahaska Health campus.