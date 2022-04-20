Septer Looks Back On Career Of Change

by Ken Allsup

April 19th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – At the end of April, Mahaska County Jail Administrator Larry Septer will turn in his keys to the jail cell for the last time, a career that spans over 30 years.

Septer, hired in 1988 by then-Sheriff Joe Beal, served four sheriffs, being appointed as the jail administrator in 1997 by then-Sheriff Charlie Van Toorn.

Before his time serving the Mahaska community, he was found under the hood of a car, last turning wrenches at Carriker Ford.

He first served in the old jail building, and the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office was inside the courthouse.

Septer then spent a lot of time behind a windshield as the new jail facility was built, as most inmates were housed in Van Buren County at the time. However, there were some also housed in Jefferson and Washington Counties.

Any overnight holds were taken to the Oskaloosa city jail, then located inside of city hall, before an appearance before the magistrate judge the next morning.

The inmates were all brought back to the Mahaska County Jail on Friday, November 13th of 1996, making that the official start of operation at that facility.

Looking back at his career, Septer says the job has evolved, and his role as the administrator has become more paperwork-heavy than in those early days.

Additional regulations, forms, documentation, and keeping up with the latest changes to best practices consumed more of his time on the job.

Septer has seen many people come and go during his time with the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office. There are just a couple of people still employed that remain from his early days at the jail.

Septer says there weren’t many escape attempts during his time, but he remembers an individual who bolted out the old jail’s front door and got recaptured right outside the door.

Another escape attempt happened when an inmate assaulted medical and jail staff and took off from a doctor’s office. That individual was also quickly recaptured and returned to jail.

Septer does run into people often who have been in jail, and most of those people are very kind. Waiting for his interview with us, Septer was being well-wished by those passing by.

Septer says that during his time at the jail, he’s always done his best to treat others with respect and dignity and also to be treated similarly.

“We’ve got a pretty good staff,” says Septer of his co-workers. “I realize you’re not supposed to be friends with your staff, but I consider all my jail staff friends.”

The Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a retirement reception for Larry, at the Mahaska County Law Enforcement Center, on Friday, April 22nd, from 2 to 4 pm. The public is welcome to attend this reception. Larry’s last day with the Sheriff’s Office will be Saturday, April 23rd, 2022. Congratulations Larry on your retirement.