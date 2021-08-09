Senior Housing Survey to be conducted in Mahaska County

The Mahaska Chamber and Development Group in partnership with the City of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County is conducting a survey to determine the needs for additional senior housing and personal care options in Mahaska County. Participation in the mailed survey will give Mahaska County area seniors and their families a voice in determining future housing alternatives currently being considered. The Mahaska Chamber and Development Group will use information derived from this survey to identify priorities for housing location, design, new program development concepts, and other innovations that cater to the basic needs of seniors.

Senior housing communities generally consist of a series of apartments or townhomes with common space for dining, exercise, entertainment, and other activities. Independent Living apartment sizes range from one or two bedrooms with one or two bathrooms and a full kitchen. Some dining and services are available on an individualized basis. Assisted Living apartment sizes range from studios, one bedroom and two bedrooms with a bathroom and a kitchenette. Assisted Living typically consists of three meals a day, housekeeping and laundry services. Assistance with health services is overseen by a registered nurse and caregivers are on duty around the clock. In each setting residents bring their own furniture and decorate to their tastes.

The Mahaska Chamber and Development Group is asking for participation by Mahaska County residents with an interest in senior housing options in answering survey questions. Information received will be valuable in helping determine retirement-housing designs and retirement program concepts that cater to the needs and wants of seniors and their families in Mahaska County.

Surveys will be distributed by August 20th and will need to be completed by September 3rd. The Mahaska Chamber and Development Group in partnership with the City of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County has contracted with Senior Housing Consultants in Solon, Iowa to administer the survey and greatly appreciates the participation of Mahaska County seniors. If you have questions regarding the survey, please contact Deann De Groot at ddegroot@mahaskachamber.org.