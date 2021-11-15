Senior Class Goes Out with 71-6 Thrashing of Graceland

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen football closed out its 2021 season with a near record-breaking performance as it dominated Graceland 71-6 in Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division action Saturday.

William Penn (3-8, 2-3 North), which outgained the Yellowjackets 450-126, tallied the second-most points in program history (record is 73) and posted the second-largest margin of victory (record is 66).

WPU honored its 12-member senior class before the contest and then immediately went to work, taking the opening drive 54 yards on seven plays for a 7-0 lead. One of the individuals who was recognized in his last collegiate game, Alex Crehan (Grad., Troy, Ill., Master’s of Business Leadership) broke free and hit paydirt from 20 yards out for the first touchdown. Crehan posted 42 rushing yards on the afternoon.

Not only was the offense on point, the defense was also exceptional, recording back-to-back interceptions to start the outing. The first came on the first pass for Graceland (0-11, 0-5 North) as Jeremiah Flewellen (Fr., Fullerton, Calif., Political Science) ran the tip drill to perfection, picking off a ball that deflected off the intended Yellowjacket receiver.

Unfortunately, the ball was returned right back to GU as Crehan hooked up with Gavin Rountree (Fr., Stephenville, Texas, Sports Management) on a 45-yard pass play, but a couple of steps after pulling it in, he was stripped of the ball and Graceland returned it near midfield.

The Yellowjacket’s ensuing possession was short-lived, however, as an aforementioned second interception was recorded, this time by Colton Horak (So., Crawfordsville, Iowa, Business Management). The return, which included a lateral to Turner Ellis (Fr., Urbandale, Iowa, Secondary Education), put the hosts in great field position.

Two plays later, Ben Sherman (Grad., Troy, Pa., Master’s of Sports Management) darted to the endzone on a 13-yard carry to double the advantage to 14-0.

The Yellowjackets was able to notch a first down on their next drive, but were again stopped soon thereafter. A heavy dose of Statesmen rushing followed with Luke Masters (Sr., Branson, Mo., Secondary Education) getting in on the action, taking the pitch and clipping the touchdown pylon on a 24-yard scoring run and a 21-0 lead after one quarter of play.

William Penn’s defense produced five takeaways Saturday, including Marquis Knighten (Sr., Buena Park, Calif., Digital Communication) ripping the ball out of the GU ball carrier’s hands near midfield. Sherman did the bulk of the work on the fourth scoring drive, but it was Crehan who put it across the goal line to make it 28-0.

Sherman, who was injured on the play prior to the TD, returned to the game on WPU’s next drive and bulldozed his way into the endzone from 20 yards away for a perfect cap to a record-breaking career. He ran just 15 times in the victory, but picked up 130 yards and departs the program as the career rushing leader with 3,874 yards. Sherman ended the 2021 campaign with a career-best 1,303 yards.

Horak then did what he does best and stepped in front of yet another Graceland pass, collecting his squad-high fifth interception of the season. Archer Charles (Sr., Guntersville, Ala., Sports Management) closed out a euphoric first half a handful of snaps down the road on a six-yard rush for a 42-0 lead at intermission. Of William Penn’s 450 total yards, 405 came on the ground.

With the game well in hand, the seniors earned much-deserved ovations as they excited the contest at different junctures. The reserves took care of the game from there, highlighted by the defense scoring nine points in the second half. Seven of those points came as Ellis sacked the GU quarterback and forced a fumble, which D’Mauryon Hunter (So., Bolingbrook, Ill., Sports Management) scooped up and took 77 yards the other way for a 49-0 edge.

Following a Rodney Hall (Fr., Detroit, Mich., Psychology) four-yard TD run, another sack, this one by Flewellen and Nick Antonowich (Fr., Newton, Kan., Sports Management) in the endzone, gave the Statesmen a safety and two more points.

Brenden Phillips (So., Lawton, Okla., Biology) and Keegan Simmons (So., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Elementary Education), from four and 12 yards out, respectively, also recorded rushing touchdowns for the victors in the second half.

Unfortunately, the shutout was denied as the Yellowjackets snuck in a long pass play in the waning minutes, but the six points were still the low-water mark for WPU this fall and the fewest amount of points allowed since also permitting six to Graceland a year ago.

A total of 13 Statesmen ran the ball Saturday with Simmons’ 45 yards taking the runner-up spot on the list. Conner Hasz (Fr., Paola, Kan., Sociology), with 41, Masters, with 39, and Alex Jung (Sr., Fullerton, Calif., Exercise Science), with 30, all eclipsed 30 yards as well.

Defensively, Knighten and Rogan Pforts (Sr., Wapello, Iowa, Industrial Technology) both put a bow on their careers with 11 tackles apiece. Knighten had one of the team’s five sacks, while William Penn finished with 12 total plays that resulted in a loss of yards for GU.

Austin Mixer (Jr., West Burlington, Iowa, Sociology) surpassed double figures in stops as well with 10, while Jaden Curtis (Sr., Glendale, Ariz., Digital Communication) and Harlan Plumber (Jr., Bryan, Texas, Exercise Science) notched seven each as well.

“What a great day for our seniors,” Head Coach Todd Hafner said. “I am happy they had the opportunity to go out on a winning note. This has been a very trying year for us and our team just kept battling. They worked hard and played every single week through all kinds of adversity. We loved coaching these young men and know they will be successful in whatever they choose to do. They will be great husbands, fathers, and employees/employers. I am so very proud of this senior class.”