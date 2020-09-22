Senate District 40 Candidates Chat Before Thursday Night Forum
Oskaloosa, Iowa – Two candidates are running for the Iowa Senate District 40 office.
Democrat Lance Roorda and Incumbent Republican Ken Rozenboom are on the ballot for the November 3rd General Election.
We sat down with both candidates to get some insight into who they are.
The candidate forum between Roorda and Rozenboom will be on Thursday, September 24th, beginning at 7 pm at Center Court of Penn Central Mall.
We plan to also live stream the forum to our Facebook page Oskaloosa News.
Lance Roorda
Ken Rozenboom
Posted by Ken Allsup on Sep 22 2020. Filed under Local News, Politics. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.