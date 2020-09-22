Senate District 40 Candidates Chat Before Thursday Night Forum

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Two candidates are running for the Iowa Senate District 40 office.

Democrat Lance Roorda and Incumbent Republican Ken Rozenboom are on the ballot for the November 3rd General Election.

We sat down with both candidates to get some insight into who they are.

The candidate forum between Roorda and Rozenboom will be on Thursday, September 24th, beginning at 7 pm at Center Court of Penn Central Mall.

We plan to also live stream the forum to our Facebook page Oskaloosa News.

Lance Roorda

Ken Rozenboom

