Oskaloosa boys golf keeps improving at Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG — It was one of those days where the weather almost makes you forget about the scorecard.

The Oskaloosa boys golf team was at Stone Creek Golf Club and, yeah, it was a good day to be outside. The scores? Still a work in progress.

The Indians are getting better, no question about it. But there are still some up-and-down holes that are keeping rounds from really coming together. One hole looks great, the next one… not so much. That’s been the story lately.

Linus Morrison led the way again with a 79. Pretty steady round overall. Ethan VanderLinden came in with an 86, and freshman Collin Netland made some noise in his first varsity action, breaking 90. That’s a solid first go at it.

You can see it starting to click for parts of the lineup. Just not all at once yet.

The JV squad heads to the Pella JV Invite Monday at Bos Landen. Varsity will be back home Tuesday at Edmundson Golf Course for their final home meet of the season.