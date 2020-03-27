Second Case of COVID-19 Reported in a Mahaska County Resident
March 27, 2020
Mahaska County —
A second case of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Mahaska County.
According to the Mahaska County Public Health, the individual is between the ages of 41 and 60 years of
age. This case did not require hospitalization the individual is self-isolating at home.
A Mahaska County COVID-19 Public Hotline has been established to assist with public inquiries about
the 2019 novel coronavirus. Inquiries can be directed to 641.676.3599 or info@mahaskaema.com. More
information is also available online at www.wMahaskahealth.org and www.mahaskaready.com.
