Sculpture Contest Continues To Benefit Area Youth

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Inside of Penn Central Mall, you will find a most curious sculpture contest. The creative masterpieces are made with materials every kid needs to go back to school.

The best part of the contest is that the youth in the area ultimately benefit from the money raised by the creative designs.

The money raised is given to the United Way of Mahaska County and their ‘Operation Backpack’ program.

This year, 20 teams are participating, and teams have three days to finish their creations.

Starting Thursday, members of the community can then come and vote for their favorite creations.

The registration is closed for the event, but Penn Central Mall Events Coordinator Cheyenne Jaquez encourages others to look for the event again next year.

“It’s grown a lot in the past couple of years,” says Jaquez. “This year, we actually doubled the size since last year. That’s pretty exciting.”

Upcoming events at Penn Central Mall include the popular ‘Brews and Broomsticks’, and the date for the event has yet to be released.

You can find more events and information at the Penn Central Mall Facebook Page – HERE.