Run In The Sun Continues To Showcase The Importance Of Hospice Serenity House

by Ken Allsup

August 6th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The 2022 version of the ‘Run in the Sun’ drew attention to the importance of the Mahaska Health Hospice Serenity House.

The facility opened its doors to the community in July of 2010 and has since served the needs of 950 families.

The event is now in its 11th year, and despite the calls for near record heat, a large crowd was on hand to participate in the 5k run or 2k event.

The community has given approximately 3.5 million dollars to the Serenity House through contributions and fundraisers like Run in the Sun.

The event emcee was Marvin Knoot, who helped keep the program flowing.

Mahaska Health CEO Kevin DeRonde thanked the community and the participants, along with the sponsors that help make the event possible.

DeRonde also thanked the nurses and caregivers for helping families during a difficult time. “They do such an amazing job.”

Sarah Huddleston, the Donor Relations Coordinator for the Serenity House, says she’s seen firsthand how important the facility is for the community when someone in her family was there.

“This is one of the things that I get to do is I get to work with people and plan this event and put it on and continue to raise money so that Serenity House can continue to stay open and continue to serve our friends and family and the community,” Huddleston added.

As runners started arriving after completing the course, Huddleston wanted to thank the community and those that sponsored the event. She also thanked the volunteers for their work and contribution to the day and to each participant for taking part in the event.

“It’s not something that any one person or any small team can do. I never had to look, search, or ask twice for help,” said Huddleston. “Thank you.”