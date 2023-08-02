Run In The Sun – A Fun Event That Brings Big Benefits To The Community

Oskaloosa, Iowa – We’re familiar with the annual Run in the Sun hosted by Mahaska Health. It’s in its 12th year, and the proceeds help the Hospice Serenity House.

The Mahaska Health Foundation is the mechanism that helps raise funds to support the community, such as services at the Hospice Serenity House.

The 12th Annual Run in the Sun starts this Saturday at 8 am with a ceremony, with the 5k run starting at 8:30 am. The walk will start after the run begins.

There is still time to register, even on the event day, so that you can participate.

We recently sat down with Sharon DeKock, who helps lead the effort at Hospice Serenity House, and talked about how those services impact the community.

“The Hospice Serenity House is a great service that can provide for patients who are needing care in a home-like setting,” says DeKock.

DeKock explained that “sometimes patients are too sick for the families to take care of them at home, but we can still give them great care.”

But some insurance won’t cover the room and board for a facility like the Hospice Serenity House but will cover the other needs of the patients during their stay.

Many families in the community have experienced the Hospice Serenity House as someone they know and love requires that level of care. DeKock says they work to keep it “homey” for those who stay there.

Family members are encouraged to stay overnight. “It’s a home like environment,” says DeKock.

There have been weddings at the Hospice Serenity House. “I love it when I walk in, and they’re making lasagna in the kitchen, and then everybody’s there eating,” DeKock shared.

DeKock said they encourage their patients to utilize the family room, patio, “enjoy your family, enjoy the environment. You’re not in a small room, you’ve got a whole house to be your own, and be with your family.”

“Everybody thinks hospice is the last days in life,” said DeKock. “Everybody thinks it’s the last month, last days of life, and it really isn’t, if we can get in there and help you guys for the last six months of life.”

Hospice services are available to patients in their homes as well.

If you would like to learn more about the Hospice Serenity House on the Mahaska Health campus, follow this LINK – HERE.

To learn more and register, visit mahaskahealth.org/run2023

To donate to the Serenity House, visit mahaskahealth.org/donate