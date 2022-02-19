Rozenboom Talks About Un-Retirement And More

by Ken Allsup

February 18th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The news that Iowa Senator Ken Rozenboom from District 40 would run in new Iowa Senate District 19 caught many by surprise. Rozenboom had earlier in the year indicated that he would retire.

Rozenboom says he still feels compelled to help represent people he’s known and built relationships with during his lifetime.

The district isn’t so unfamiliar, as it includes the western side of Mahaska County portions of Marion County, including the very familiar to Rozenboom, Pella area. “I have an interest in who represents this area going forward. Pella has been in my district for ten years. I have a lot of relationships there, so I have a vested interest in what’s going on there.”

Rozenboom also gave the nod to Adrian Dickey from Packwood, whose district will soon include Oskaloosa and other portions of Mahaska County.

The move to represent District 19 will include a new residence for the Senator, who says he’s not sure where they will be just yet.

You can listen to our conversation above to hear more about his decision and some of our other conversations surrounding education funding, finding common ground, and the news industry today.