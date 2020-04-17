Ronald “Ronnie” Sheets

Ronald “Ronnie” Sheets

December 11, 1942 – April 16, 2020

Beacon, Iowa | Age 77

Ronald “Ronnie” Eugene Sheets, 77, of Beacon, Iowa passed away April 16, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital in Des Moines. Ronald “Ronnie”, also known as “Pillar”, the oldest son of John Donald and Cleora “Sue” Humble Sheets, was born December 11, 1942, in Ottumwa, Iowa.

Early on Ronnie worked on the family farm and helped care for his siblings. On March 22, 1962, Ronnie was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Nelson.

Ronnie worked at Ruby’s Fur Farm, Track Gas Station, and Oskaloosa Produce. Last he worked at Pella Corp. (Rolscreen), where he and Barbara retired after 34 years.

Even though he was retired Ronnie felt as if the job was never done. His goal in life was to keep the family together by camping, motorcycle riding, Ham Radio (KB0WCV), CB Radio, hunting, water skiing, and gardening. Later in life he raised chickens, which became his pets and pride and joy (Erkie Berkie). Ronnie was a very kind and giving man. He enjoyed helping the neighbors as much as the neighbors enjoyed helping him. He became “Grandpa Ronnie” to many even those that were not blood relatives.

Ronnie has left his family many great memories, including: camping at Lake Arrowhead, fishing at Lake Seguma for Crappie, setting lines on the river, using scare tactics like the Wampuss Cat to keep his grandchildren safe, whisker burns, trips to Colorado to see the mountains, wiggling his ears, driving all around town in his trusty orange tractor with his sidekick Benji, showing off his chickens and delivering their eggs. He especially liked to share trivia facts with his family his favorite was letting them know that Iowa has 99 counties. He always looked forward to special events especially planning the fourth of July gathering with Rob. He enjoyed steak night at the VFW and wasn’t afraid to line dance and sing karaoke with his family and friends. He enjoyed eating breakfast at Julie’s Café in Oskaloosa and visiting with his friends. He loved life and sharing it with his family and friends, he was always looking for a new challenge and a reason to get together. Currently, he was planning a 16th birthday bash for eight members of his family that were turning 16. This was an important birthday for Ron as he remembered Barb’s mother having a huge birthday bash for his 16th birthday. It was a memory that stuck with him his whole life and he was eager to share that memory with his family.

His family includes his wife, Barbara Sheets of Beacon, four daughters: Rhonda Sheets of Oskaloosa, Missy (& Doug) Walker of Oskaloosa, Micky (& Brian) Huedepohl of Parnell, and Angie (& Larry) Mathes of Beacon; eight grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; his step father, David Pearson of Agency; three brothers: Jim (& Nancy) Sheets of Bloomfield, Dave (& Debbie) Sheets of Rock Island, Illinois, and Mike Sheets of Agency; four sisters: Shirley (& Mike) Courtney of Ottumwa, Sharon Orman of Calumus, Martha Ohlinger of Ottumwa, and Carol Sheets of Ottumwa; a sister in law, Darlene Hoyt of Oskaloosa; and many nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Terry Sheets; his father and mother in law, Thomas and Esther Nelson; a brother in law, Pat Orman; and a great grandson, Maddox Van Kooten.

A private family graveside service and burial will be held in the Beacon Cemetery with Pastor Dave Brown officiating.

Due to the restrictions put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The graveside service will be private.

However, on Monday evening from 5-7 the Barb and the girls will be at the funeral home and encourage those that would like to express their sympathy to drive through the Bates Funeral Chapel parking lot and wave or share a condolence out the window.

We ask that you enter the funeral home parking lot from the southeast corner and exit the west end of the driveway.

Please show your support to the Sheets family by bringing a written memory that may bring them comfort in the following days.

Memorials may be made to the Oskaloosa V.F.W.

