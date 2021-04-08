Ronald Roland

February 3, 1962 – April 7, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 59

Ronald Roland, age 59, of Oskaloosa, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the MHP Serenity Hospice House in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He was born on February 3, 1962 in Iowa City, Iowa the son of Everett and Mary (Spencer) Roland.

Ronald attended Pella High School and graduated with the Class of 1981.

On August 2, 1992, he was united in marriage to Susan Roland in Oskaloosa.

Ronald was a handyman for most of his working life. He helped in construction, basement leveling, roofing, concrete work and cutting trees.

Ronald enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, watching football, reading and old western movies. His real joy in life was spending time with his family.

His family includes his wife, Susan Roland of Oskaloosa; his two step-daughters, Elizabeth Kerr of Minnesota and Katherine Medeiros-Oropeza of Texas; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Sandra Goemaat and Linda O’Brien both of Knoxville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Merrill Roland and Larry Roland; and 3 sisters: Barb Pettyjohn, Darlene Pettyjohn and Norma Buck.

As was Ronald’s wish, his body will be cremated and a private family graveside service will be held at a later date. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Ronald Roland please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.