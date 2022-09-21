Ronald L. Young

August 26, 1938 – September 20, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 84

Ronald L. Young, 84, of Oskaloosa, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. He was born August 26, 1938, in Sigourney, Iowa, the son of Harold “Bart” and Margaret Dumont Young.

Ronald graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the class of 1956.

On August 20, 1967, he was united in marriage to Patricia Brummel in Lancaster, Missouri. Years later they divorced.

Following high school Ronald started working full time as a mechanic. He worked for several years at Dykstra Corporation and later went to work at Allis Chalmers and lastly McKim Tractor in Oskaloosa until his retirement in 2000.

Ronald was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oskaloosa. He loved woodworking, making crafts and delivering them around town. He was a “local” World War II expert, a member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting, guns, listening to NASCAR and the Indy 500.

His family includes his daughter and her husband, Brenda and John Pape of Oskaloosa; a son-in-law, Brock Welch of Oskaloosa; three grandchildren: Faith Welch, Sarah Welch, and Joshua Welch; four sisters: Marla Witt of Cedar, Eileen (& David) Van Gorp of Marion, Iowa, Janice Young of Marion, and Susan Fisher-Young of Washington, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Rhonda Welch; and a brother-in-law, Daverne Witt.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel with Reverend Troy Richmond officiating.

Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin Friday after 11 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 5-7 Friday evening to greet friends and relatives.

Memorials may be made to the family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Ronald L. Young please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.