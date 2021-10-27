Rockets Season Ends At Regional Finals

by Coach Gladys Genskow

EBF vs. Mt. Vernon Regional Finals Oct. 26, 2021

22-25

25-22

18-25

23-25

STATS

Molly Shafer: 69/76 Attacks, 34 Kills, 16/16 Serving, 16 Digs, 1 Block

Whitney Klyn: 25/26 Attacks, 8 Kills, 1 Assist, 12/14 Serving, 20 Digs

Kate Shafer: 5/6 Attacks, 3 Kills, 43 Assists, 10/11 Serving, 5 Digs, 3 Blocks

Sarah Schutt: 15/16 Serving, 1 Ace, 13 Digs

Cooper Champoux: 4/5 Attacks, 18/20 Serving, 14 Digs,, 1 Block

Aliya Wagamon: 5/6 Attacks, 3 Kills, 2 Blocks

Ruth E Gutch: 3/3 Attacks, 2 Digs, 1 Block

Cassidy Long: 2 Digs

COMMENTS

Tough loss on the night. Overall we played well but just didn’t have enough to pull out the win. I am so proud of these kids for how hard they fought all night long. The quicker tempo offense is hard to defend when we don’t play the schedule like Mt. Vernon does with more exposure. I thought our preparation for this match was what kept us close knowing their tendencies in the match, but we lacked the mobility on defense to get to balls. We will work hard in the off-season to get quicker to defend and better serve receives which will make a huge difference in our game. We will start next year right where we left off and keep increasing. This was a great season for the Rockets being conference champs, but we have unfinished business to accomplish next season. I look forward to seeing the progress our team makes in the off-season. Thanks to everyone for their support this season and we will be back next year ready to capture a conference title and pursue a state berth.