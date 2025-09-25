Rob Sand Brings Governor Bid to Smokey Row in Oskaloosa

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — State Auditor Rob Sand stopped at Smokey Row this week as part of his “100 Town Hall Tour,” outlining his bid for governor and fielding questions on school funding, taxes, and how Iowa runs elections. Sand, the only Democrat currently holding statewide office, is campaigning ahead of the 2026 race created when Governor Kim Reynolds announced she will not seek reelection.

Sand used the Oskaloosa event to sharpen his message that Iowa politics is broken, that taxpayers are losing faith in government, and that a change in leadership is needed. He argued that Democrats and Republicans alike have failed to solve problems, instead rewarding division and protecting insiders.

Budget and Taxes

Sand warned that Iowa is heading into a fiscal storm. He told the Oskaloosa audience the state faces “a $900 million budget deficit” and pointed to falling tax receipts. Iowa lawmakers did approve a budget for fiscal year 2026 that spends more than projected revenues, but the gap is being covered by state reserve funds. Iowa law requires a balanced budget, so the state is not running a deficit in the same way the federal government can. State data show that tax receipts have been down year over year, with April 2025 collections falling more than 16 percent compared to the prior year.

Sand criticized recent income-tax cuts, saying they mainly benefited wealthier Iowans and left schools and local services vulnerable. He called for new revenue sources, including legalizing and taxing cannabis “the way we treat alcohol,” arguing that Iowans are already crossing borders to buy it in neighboring states.

Health Care and Medicaid

Sand pledged to reverse the privatization of Iowa’s Medicaid system, citing audits his office conducted. He said illegal denials of care rose by 500 percent after privatization and argued that red tape and billing disputes have increased costs for both patients and providers. He described the program as “a disaster” that has failed Iowa families.

Elections and Political Reform

A centerpiece of Sand’s campaign is changing how Iowa elects its leaders. In Oskaloosa, he called for ending party-run primaries in favor of a single “people’s primary” open to all voters, with the top four advancing to November. He also advocated approval voting in the general election, a system where voters can support multiple candidates. He cited North Dakota as an example, but that state recently banned approval and ranked-choice voting. Other cities, including St. Louis, still use the method.

Oversight and Accountability

Sand reminded the audience of a 2023 law that limited the state auditor’s ability to access certain records. He argued that the change weakened oversight and made waste and abuse more likely. The law drew opposition from national auditing and accounting organizations, though Republican lawmakers said it was needed to protect personal information.

Cancer and Economy Claims

Sand told the crowd that Iowa has “the 49th worst economy” and is “number one for cancer growth.” WalletHub’s 2025 rankings placed Iowa last among states and the District of Columbia for overall economic performance. Cancer data, however, show Iowa has the second-highest incidence rate in the country and is one of only two states where cancer cases are still increasing. While serious, it is not the nation’s highest rate.

The 2026 Race

Sand enters the governor’s race with name recognition and a record as auditor, but he will not run unopposed. Fellow Democrats Julie Stauch and Paul Dahl have also launched campaigns. On the Republican side, State Representative Eddie Andrews, former State Representative Brad Sherman, and former state administrator Adam Steen are in the race. Congressman Randy Feenstra has filed paperwork and is expected to formally launch his campaign soon.

What Comes Next

Sand told the Smokey Row audience that his campaign will complete 100 town halls across Iowa. He asked voters to share his message and stressed that independents and Republicans are welcome at his events. For Oskaloosa residents, the visit was a chance to see firsthand how Sand plans to take his auditor’s record into a race for the state’s top office — a contest likely to be one of Iowa’s most competitive in years.