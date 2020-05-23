Richard Wayne Coffin

Richard Wayne Coffin

May 3, 1967 – May 22, 2020

Montezuma (Ottumwa), Iowa | Age 53

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Richard Coffin, 53 of Montezuma and formerly of Ottumwa, passed away Friday morning, May 22, 2020 at his home in Montezuma. Richard Wayne Coffin, the son of Russell Coffin and Glenda (LaPoint) Coffin, was born on May 3, 1967 in Fairfield, Iowa.

Richard was a 1985 graduate from Ottumwa High School. Richard enlisted in April of 1986 with the United States Navy where he was a Boiler Technician. Following his honorable discharge in 1989, Richard was a delivery driver for Coca Cola. He also held jobs at Dexter Foundry, A1 Fiber Glass and most recently Quantum Plastics/Riverbend Industries in Victor.

He loved hanging out with his three daughters and two grandchildren, collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia, watching football especially the Kansas City Chiefs, Iowa Hawkeyes, LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints.

Richard’s memory will be cherished by his daughters: Jessica (& Matt) Fitzwilliam of Virginia Beach, VA, Nichole Liveston of Fairfield and Catelynn Coffin of Montezuma; two grandchildren, Scarlet and Grayson Fitzwilliam; his mother, Glenda (& Grady) Stephens of Gilbert, LA; his father, Russell Coffin, of Macon, MO; a niece, Stephanie (& Dusty) Ward; a nephew, Jacob Houston and his children, Aliah, Jaxon and Tenslee all of Delhi, LA; his brother, Kirk Coffin of Gilbert, LA; his sister, Elaine (& Robert) Houston of Delhi, LA; and many other cousins and friends.

Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma.

Burial with military rites will be held in the Jackson Township Cemetery in Montezuma.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Due to the restrictions put in place by the Department of Public Health because of the COVID 19 Pandemic, visitation will be limited to 10 people at a time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be used for his daughter, Catelynn’s, education fund at https://www.ugift529.com/home.html and please use the code V3L-S0J.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.