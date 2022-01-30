Richard Paul Urfer

June 19, 1941 – January 29, 2022

Brooklyn, Iowa | Age 80

Richard Urfer, 80, of Brooklyn, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Brooklyn Community Estates. Richard Paul Urfer, the son of Paul and Irma (Rauch) Urfer, was born on June 19, 1941 in Grinnell, Iowa.

At the time of his birth, Richard was not expected to leave the hospital or live past his teen years.

Richard first attended Brooklyn Community School before moving to Glenwood, Iowa at the age of 9. He was then moved to the Poweshiek County Home in Montezuma to be closer to his family. He was a resident there for several years before becoming ill to where he moved to Friendship Manor in Grinnell. In 2013, Richard became a resident of Brooklyn Community Estates where he made numerous friendships with the residents and staff.

Richard enjoyed doing puzzles and yarn work on plastic canvas. He loved his family, especially his niece, Sonya, and his cousin, Ron, when he made his famous pancakes. He also enjoyed watching the T.V. show, Lassie.

Richard is survived by his sister, Sarah (Jim) Grice of Goodwater, AL; his nephew, Steven Paul Heck; his two nieces, Diane (Steven) Simpson and their children, Elizabeth and Jesse, and Sonya (Brian) Elzey and their children, Zac and Jacob; as well as many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Irma Urfer, and his brother, Dennis Urfer.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Burial will be held at the Brooklyn Memorial Cemetery, Brooklyn, Iowa.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of the arrangements.