Reynolds considers property tax freezes for seniors as part of 2026 plan

by Cami Koons, Iowa Capital Dispatch

November 25, 2025

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that a property tax freeze for seniors is “one of the things” her campaign is looking at as it devises how to reduce property taxes in the state.

Reynolds also spoke about the state’s request for a unified allocation of education funding and decision not to privatize health care for the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Speaking to reporters outside of Terrace Hill in Des Moines following a ceremony pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys, Reynolds said she has heard from older Iowans across the state that are “having a hard time” making ends meet between ballooning property taxes and increases to health care premiums.

Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, who is running for governor in 2026, have pitched the idea of a property tax freeze for seniors.

Reynolds said this is one strategy she is considering.

“We have to see what the numbers look like,” Reynolds said. “We can’t shift it to the state, that’s not property tax relief … it has to be sustainable. We have to think differently about how we’re delivering services to Iowans and there’s a lot of opportunity out there to do that.”

Reynolds, approaching her final year as governor, has said reducing property taxes in the state is her focus for the 2026 legislative session.

“I’ve done a lot of hard things, but there’s a reason that it’s last,” Reynolds said about her planned task. “There’s a reason that it hasn’t been done.”

Unified allocation

Iowa was the first state in the nation to file a unified allocation plan, which the state said seeks to “align” federal education programs and resources with state and local priorities.

Reynolds said the plan would help to “eliminate some of the bureaucracy” between federal resources and state education programming.

The plan aligns with President Donald Trump’s and U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s plans to dismantle the federal education department and instead send funding to the states.

Reynolds said Tuesday she is “really excited” about the unified allocation plan. She said it will help reduce some of the “manpower” required for programs at the state and local levels to apply for and receive federal funding.

“We really have realigned and strengthened our accountability system, the assessment system, and so we are in a really good place to be one of the first states to be able to do this,” Reynolds said.

Department of Corrections to continue its own health care system

In July, the Iowa Department of Corrections issued a request for proposals to contract a private company for health care services at state prisons. The department announced in late November it was not planning to move forward with plans to privatize.

Reynolds said Tuesday the exploration was part of a process to verify that the current system made the most sense financially.

“We’re always looking at just making sure that we’re using taxpayer dollars wisely, and that we’re being the most effective and efficient at providing these services,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said she feels “good” about the decision to stay with the DOC rather than privatize, because the state explored its options.

“People shouldn’t think that just because we are looking that it means it’s going to stop, or we’re going to eliminate or we’re going to change course,” Reynolds said. “We should constantly be looking at how we can do things better, and never be afraid of being better at what we’re doing, because these are taxpayer dollars that we’re utilizing.”

