Rep. Helena Hayes Announces 2026 Re-Election Bid

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (Oct. 1, 2025) — Iowa Rep. Helena Hayes (R-New Sharon) has officially announced her candidacy for re-election in the 2026 campaign cycle. The general election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Hayes currently represents Iowa House District 88, which includes portions of Mahaska, Jefferson, and Keokuk counties. She was first elected in 2022 and won re-election in 2024. In her first two campaigns, she carried strong support, winning with 73.7% of the vote in 2022 and running unopposed in 2024.

In the Iowa House, Hayes serves as vice chair of the Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee. She also sits on the Education, Veterans Affairs, Labor and Workforce, and International Relations committees.

Hayes’ background includes a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and biology from Simpson College. She has previously worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Red Rock and the Mahaska County Conservation Board. She is also the founder of Protect My Innocence, a grassroots advocacy group focused on safeguarding children online.

During her tenure, Hayes has been active on child-protection legislation, particularly in the area of technology safety. In 2024, she helped advance legislation making it illegal to create or distribute non-consensual AI-generated sexual images, including protections for minors.

Hayes describes her legislative priorities as protecting families, defending life, supporting constitutional rights—including the Second Amendment—and safeguarding private property.

Her re-election campaign has launched with a call for community input. “Thank you all for your encouraging words and support,” Hayes said in her campaign announcement. “Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, comments, or concerns you may have. I want to represent you accurately.”