Record numbers continue climb in Central football victory

PELLA—It’s almost become routine, but what quarterback Blaine Hawkins (fifth-year, Ankeny) and the Central College football team are displaying should not be taken for granted.

In another masterful display, the No. 10-ranked Dutch (7-0 overall, 5-0 American Rivers) raced to a 44-3 halftime lead and systematically overwhelmed Loras College 53-19 Saturday.

Another 659 yards for an offense averaging 619.3 yards and 56.1 points, both on school-record pace. Six touchdown passes for Hawkins, his fourth straight game with six or more, giving him a Division III-best 33 for the year. Three touchdown catches and 146 yards on six receptions for Tanner Schminke (fifth-year, Boone). Ten catches for 123 yards and two scores for Erik Knaack (fifth-year, Reinbeck, Gladbrook-Reinbeck HS). And three interceptions by cornerback Brayden Egli (senior, Saint Charles, I-35 HS).

“It’s obviously not something you’re going to see every year,” coach Jeff McMartin said. “It’s been a pretty special run so far.”

Hawkins was 28-of-36 for 447 yards. He was sacked twice but accounted for a seventh touchdown of the day with a 6-yard keeper. Hawkins also extended his streak of passes without an interception to 243, breaking his school mark of 212 over nine games from Oct. 7, 2017 to Sept. 22, 2018. He hasn’t had a pass picked off since a spring game with Simpson College April 3.

For the first time this year, the Dutch opening drive did not finish in the end zone. But Central scored touchdowns on its next six possessions. A 1-yard Hawkins flip to Knaack got the Dutch on the board with 8:28 left in the first quarter and they were off and running. Sophomore Ryan Neu (West Des Moines, Valley HS) caught a 37-yard TD, the second of his Central career. After hitting Schminke on a 21-yard scoring pass, Hawkins found him again on an 89-yard catch-and-run, the longest scoring pass in Hawkins career. A 23-yard Logan Sunvold (sophomore, Monroe, Southeast Polk HS) field goal, his first of two on the day, capped a 30-point Central second quarter.

Hawkins directed the opening drive of the third quarter, which resulted in a 7-yard TD pass to Schminke, then took a seat on the bench with the other Central starters the rest of the way.

Jeff Herbers (junior, Urbandale, Des Moines Christian HS) had six catches for 86 yards as 10 Central players had receptions.

The Dutch offense was operating without starting running back Jason Hopp (senior, Earlham), who was sidelined by injury. Isaiah Walk (junior, Buffalo Center, North Iowa HS) filled in capably with 81 yards rushing on 11 carries as Central finished with 152 yards on the ground and 507 passing.

“I thought our running backs did a really good job,” McMartin said. “We have some depth at a lot of positions and that helps.”

A key to it all was another strong showing from the Dutch offensive line, McMartin said.

“It’s truly a team effort,” he said. “You can’t say enough great things about Blaine Hawkins. But we really feel like our offensive line is playing at a high level and doing some really special things. And the backs, when they either add in protections or get into routes and make great catches. Then the tight ends and S-backs, and the receivers with what they do. I mean, it all works together. It’s fun to watch. It’s pretty amazing.”

The defense limited Loras to 138 yards rushing and 216 yards passing. In addition to his three picks, Egli had seven tackles, as did free safety Brody Klein (sophomore, Rainier, Wash.) and linebacker Drew Smith (fifth-year, Joliet, Ill., West HS). Linebacker Cade Humphries (fifth-year, Geneseo, Ill.) had six stops and was in on a sack.

“To have three interceptions is a lot for a season and to have three in a game like that is impressive,” McMartin said. “It seemed like each one was better than the last. Brayden had a great day. We know he’s a special player and kind of the quarterback of our defense but he really shined today.”

The score was one-sided but McMartin said Loras presented some unique challenges, particularly in the lines.

“We knew we had a big job to make things happen up front on both sides of the ball,” he said. “They have a big offensive line and their quarterback (Noah Sigwarth) is mobile, so you can’t just pin your ears back and go. You’ve got to keep containment, keep him in the pocket and force him to throw the football. I think, overall, we did a really good job of that today. He’s a good player and he’s going to make plays. You just need to limit them.”

While reserves played most of the second half, the Dutch were a bit limited. Many of the younger Central players have appeared in four junior varsity games and thus can only appear in six varsity games to stay within the NCAA’s 10-game limit.

“We had to try to manage that a little bit today,” McMartin said. “Some guys didn’t play that normally would have played. But it was good to get some other guys more reps. They’re the future of the program and the more they can play, the better we’re going to be in the long run.”

The Dutch continue league play at Decorah next Saturday with a 1 p.m. game at Luther College. The Norse are 0-8 overall and 0-6 in conference play after suffering a 63-7 defeat at Coe College Saturday.