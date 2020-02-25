Rebecca Sue Schoonover

August 25, 1971 – February 24, 2020

Hedrick, Iowa | Age 48

Rebecca Schoonover, 48 of Hedrick and formerly of Oskaloosa and Marshalltown passed away Monday afternoon, February 24, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. Rebecca Sue Schoonover, the daughter of Wade and Connie (Lemke) Phipps, was born on August 25, 1971 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Rebecca attended Marshalltown High School.

In October of 1994, Becky was married to Dennis Smith. To this union one son was born, Collin. They later divorced. She was then married to Joe Schoonover on May 8, 2010.

Becky loved kids and enjoyed babysitting and taking care of kids for other families. She was excellent cook and enjoyed baking and watching cooking shows. Becky had an infectious smile and an impactful pout that allowed her to get whatever she wanted. She was very close to her family and cherished every minute she was able to spend with them.

Her memory will be honored by her husband, Joe Schoonover of Hedrick; her son, Collin (& Carrie) Smith of Oskaloosa; her granddaughter, Anessa Meri Smith of Oskaloosa; her sisters: Danine Juarez of Hampton and Marcie Hernandez of Hampton; three half siblings: Nikki, Jeremy and Mariah; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, Wade Phipps and Connie Lemke; her daughter, Kelsie Dawn Phipps; and her brother in infancy, Robert Edward Phipps.

Memorial services will begin at 10:00 am Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in New Sharon.

A visitation/luncheon will follow the service at the New Sharon First Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the family’s name to help Becky’s family during this difficult time and may be left at the funeral home or sent to the Holland-Coble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, New Sharon, Iowa 50207.