Rams spoil Dutch women’s wrestling home dual

PELLA – In just the second home dual in program history, the Central College women’s wrestling team came up short in a 25-17 loss to Cornell College Thursday.

After starting the night with a barrage of forfeits on both sides, Cornell (2-1 overall) led Central (0-3 overall) 10-5 heading into the first match. Julia Kanne (sophomore, Auburn, Carroll HS) made quick work of Evie Anderson in a 10-0 technical fall at 131 pounds. Esther Belzer (senior, Kalona, Hillcrest Academy) followed with a thrilling 14-11 decision at 138 pounds.

Adalia Del Real (freshman Grain Valley, Mo.) ended a back-and-forth match with a fall at the 5:02 mark to pull Central within 20-17 before a Ram pin in the 207-pound bout gave the match its final score.

Central’s back in action on Saturday, December 6 at the Buena Vista Open in Storm Lake.