Rams spoil Dutch women’s wrestling home dual

PELLA – In just the second home dual in program history, the Central College women’s wrestling team came up short in a 25-17 loss to Cornell College Thursday.

After starting the night with a barrage of forfeits on both sides, Cornell (2-1 overall) led Central (0-3 overall) 10-5 heading into the first match. Julia Kanne (sophomore, Auburn, Carroll HS) made quick work of Evie Anderson in a 10-0 technical fall at 131 pounds. Esther Belzer (senior, Kalona, Hillcrest Academy) followed with a thrilling 14-11 decision at 138 pounds.

Adalia Del Real (freshman Grain Valley, Mo.) ended a back-and-forth match with a fall at the 5:02 mark to pull Central within 20-17 before a Ram pin in the 207-pound bout gave the match its final score.

Central’s back in action on Saturday, December 6 at the Buena Vista Open in Storm Lake.

Posted by on Nov 14 2025. Filed under College Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

             

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News