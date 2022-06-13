Rain Plays A Factor In Weekend Fun

by Ken Allsup

June 12th, 2022

New Sharon, Iowa – The rain showers on Saturday morning made Spring Festival Planners change things in short order.

The parade, scheduled for 11 am, was cancelled, but all the other activities would go on as planned. Some alterations to the original plans took place.

Meanwhile in Oskaloosa, the vendors in “The Alley” took their wares inside Penn Central Mall to avoid the rain.

At center court inside Penn Central Mall, Project Cardboard Town officially cut the ribbon and officially opened to visitors.

The public selected the Sno-Biz entry as their favorite recreation in cardboard.

“The Bandstand” brought to life in cardboard by Cyndi Fynaardt and Deann DeGroot and their helpers won the best landmark.

Smokey Row was selected as the best business representation in the contest.

Across the street in the square, the 53rd Annual Art on the Square never changed course, and the vendors decided to stay in place.

After the rain shower passed, local artist Brant Bollman said he was enjoying one of his more successful days of selling art.

Oskaloosa Main Street Director Amy Brainard said that the week leading up to the annual art fair had been fun, as local artists painted store windows.

“Seeing this event actually happen. Getting here this morning and having artists get set up and seeing all the different art and seeing the people come even though it was raining, that’s been exciting.

Brainard has been on the job just a couple of months, and she says it’s been nice getting involved with the community and being downtown.

Building upon relationships from her previous job to building new relationships and connections at Main Street is something Brainard hopes can benefit the community in the future.

At Eddyville Raceway Park, the Mustang group was hardly phased by the rain, and people enjoyed the day despite the soggy weather.