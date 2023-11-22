Proclamation Names November 30th As Emily Russel Day In Oskaloosa

City of Oskaloosa Proclamation

Emily Russell Day November 30,2023

WHEREAS, longevity of life is a blessing for an individual and for a community which benefits from the knowledge, creativity, and experiences this individual brings to all; and,

WHEREAS, the City of Oskaloosa would like to recognize Mrs. Emily Russell to commemorate her 100th birthday and a lifetime of dedication to her family and community; and,

WHEREAS, Mrs. Russell served on many different boards and committees including Mahaska Future View Housing, Finance Committee, Public Safety Committee, and the Public Projects Committee; and,

WHEREAS, Mrs. Russell was the President of the Chamber of Commerce during a difficult time in 1984, was a founding member of the Main Street Program in 1986, and served as an At-Large member on the Oskaloosa City Council from 1992-1995; and,

WHEREAS, it is fitting that in conjunction with Mrs. Russell’s 100th birthday, and in formal recognition of her numerous contributions and distinguished service to the community, to express to her our sincere thanks; and,

WHEREAS, we offer our admiration, congratulations, and very best wishes to her on her 100th birthday.

NOW, THEREFORE I, Mayor David Krutzfeldt, do hereby proclaim November 30,2023 as Emily Russell Day in the City of Oskaloosa in conjunction with the celebration of Emily Russell’s 100th birthday.

Signed this 20th day of November, 2023.

Mayor, City of Oskaloosa