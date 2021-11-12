Poppies Help Disabled Veterans

by Ken Allsup

November 11, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Oskaloosa Mayor Dave Krutzfeldt signed a proclamation recently that supported the Veterans of Foreign War “Buddy” Poppy program.

The proclamation reads:

WHEREAS: The annual distribution of Buddy Poppies by the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States has been officially recognized and endorsed by governmental leaders since 1922, and

WHEREAS: VFW Buddy Poppies are assembled by disabled veterans and the proceeds of this worthy fundraising campaign are used exclusively for the benefit of disabled and needy veterans and the widows and orphans of deceased veterans, and

WHEREAS: The basic purpose of the annual distribution of Buddy Poppies by the Veterans of Foreign Wars is eloquently reflected in the desire to “Honor the Dead by Helping the Living.”

In a previous interview, Cheryl Ferree said that she participates in the fundraising because “a lot of them gave their lives for us, so we could have what we have today.”

The sacrifices by those on active duty is something Ferree thinks about, as her grandfather fought in the Spanish-American War, with others serving in the Korean War, and up till present day with grandsons serving in Iraq.

As VFW’s official memorial flower, the Poppy represents the blood shed by American service members. It reiterates that VFW will not forget their sacrifices.

“In Flanders Field, the Poppies blow beneath the crosses row on row.” Colonel John McCrea wrote these words in memory of the WWI fallen soldiers. These words prompted the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary to make the Poppy their memorial flower and mandate that the contributions received from the distribution of the Poppies are used only for assisting Veterans and their families. This is the beginning of the Poppy Program.

This program provides each of us the opportunity to help our Veterans and their families. Many challenges face our world today, and one of the most critical issues is providing for Veterans and their families. Through our Poppy Program, we have assured the Veterans that they “have not” and “will not” be forgotten. There isn’t any symbol of freedom as poignant as the “Flanders Field Poppy.”

In Flanders Fields

In Flanders fields, the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below,

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved, and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.