Plumber Chosen as Heart Defensive POW

Oskaloosa–Harlan Plumber (Sr., Bryan, Texas, Exercise Science) helped the Statesmen to a win in the season opener and for his efforts he was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Big Game Football Defensive Player of the Week Monday.

Plumber garnered his first career laurel after guiding William Penn to a 6-2 win over Missouri Baptist last Saturday.

In the Statesmen defense’s shutout (lone MBU points came on special teams), the senior tallied 10 tackles (nine solos) with two for a loss of yards. He had one quarterback sack (loss of 13 yards) and also broke up one pass.

Overall, the Statesmen permitted just 192 yards of total offense to the Spartans and forced them to punt nine times.

The award is the first of the year for WPU.