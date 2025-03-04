Penn Central Mall To Host Southern Iowa Speedway Race Car Show

Oskaloosa, Iowa: The annual Southern Iowa Speedway Race Car Show will be held this weekend in the comfort of the Penn Central Mall in Oskaloosa. Race cars expected to be in competition at the Southern Iowa Speedway in 2025 will be on display Friday, March 7th from 5 to 8 pm and Saturday, from 10 am until 4 pm.

Car show attendees will have an opportunity to pick up 2025 race schedules, sign up for ticket give aways and meet and greet drivers and crews. A special kids zone will also be available for our young race fans.

Car show attendees will have an opportunity to vote for “Peoples Choice and Best of Show” trophies which will be awarded Saturday afternoon at 3 pm.

It is time to get revved up for the Southern Iowa Speedway racing season which will see the first green flag of the season on Wednesday, April 30th. An exciting season is planned with the return of the SLMRA Late Models, plus the return of the Sprint Invaders during the Southern Iowa Fair plus Demolition Derbies and Red Neck Rally’s also on the schedule.