Pella Bests Osky 8th Grade Football
The Oskaloosa 8th graders had a tough game in Pella after a 2.5-week break from playing. They lost the game 0-44, bringing their season record to 1-1. In the B game, they also faced a loss with a score of 0-22.
The next game will be played at home against Newton on Tuesday, with kickoff at 4:30. The Indians look to bounce back and have a better performance in their upcoming match.
