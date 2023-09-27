Pella Bests Osky 8th Grade Football

The Oskaloosa 8th graders had a tough game in Pella after a 2.5-week break from playing. They lost the game 0-44, bringing their season record to 1-1. In the B game, they also faced a loss with a score of 0-22.

The next game will be played at home against Newton on Tuesday, with kickoff at 4:30. The Indians look to bounce back and have a better performance in their upcoming match.