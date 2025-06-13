Parlett Appointed to Oskaloosa School Board as Public Rallies Behind Superintendent Fisher; Board President Issues Warning to Critics

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Sharma Parlett was appointed to the Oskaloosa Community School District Board of Directors Tuesday night in a 4-2 vote, following a public meeting marked by passionate support for Superintendent Mike Fisher and pointed remarks from board leadership that raised legal and ethical concerns.

Parlett was one of six applicants for the vacancy left by former board president Charlie Comfort, who resigned on May 14. The board had until June 13 to appoint a replacement under Iowa Code §279.6, or the decision would have defaulted to a special election.

Before the vote, more than 20 members of the public addressed the board, with the overwhelming majority speaking in favor of retaining and supporting Superintendent Fisher. Speakers included teachers, staff, parents, and community partners, many of whom credited Fisher with creating a culture of transparency, compassion, and academic excellence.

Educators highlighted a dramatic rise in student proficiency, particularly in reading, as well as improved student behavior support systems and increased collaboration among staff. One teacher described the atmosphere as “the strongest it’s been.”

Teachers also shared deeply personal experiences, including how Fisher had supported staff during medical and personal crises. Others praised his accessibility and willingness to engage with students directly, noting his frequent presence in classrooms. Staff from the Home School Assistance Program (HSAP) pointed to a 75% enrollment increase since 2022, attributing the growth to the trust Fisher had earned from homeschooling families.

Several speakers rebuked what they described as a campaign of misinformation and personal attacks against Fisher, alleging it was rooted in opposition to past personnel decisions rather than evidence-based concerns. Some linked the recent wave of criticism to the fallout from the non-renewal of a former activities director.

After public comment, nominations were opened for the vacant board seat. Parlett and Scott Van Veldhuizen were both nominated. During the discussion, board members debated what qualities were needed in a new member, with several emphasizing experience, unity, and a commitment to supporting staff and students.

Parlett was ultimately approved by board members Amanda McGraw, Aaron Hinnah, Matt Sherlock, and Sarah Hall. Clint O’Day and board president Kathy Butler voted for Van Veldhuizen.

Remarks Raise Concerns

Following the vote, board member Amanda McGraw made an extended statement that included emotionally charged comments directed at community members who have criticized the board or superintendent online. McGraw accused individuals of spreading hurtful information on social media.

“I want you to remember before you go on social media and attack us for disagreeing that… I have a heart. We have a heart just like you do,” McGraw said. She added that her mother and Superintendent Fisher’s mother read the posts as well.

McGraw’s comments, delivered from the dais during an official meeting, may raise concerns under Iowa’s Open Meetings and free speech laws. While board members are allowed to express personal views, legal experts caution that public officials must not use their positions to chill or intimidate public discourse, particularly when criticism involves matters of public concern.

Earlier in the meeting, a procedural warning was issued advising speakers that they could face legal action for “inflammatory or slanderous” comments by board president Kathy Butler. Though intended to maintain decorum, such warnings — especially when paired with Butler’s later remarks — could be perceived as a threat to protected speech.

Legal Context

According to legal precedent, public officials are subject to robust criticism, and members of the public have wide latitude to express opinions about government affairs. Courts have consistently ruled that public comment periods and social media posts — even when strongly worded — are protected under the First Amendment unless they cross specific legal lines such as true threats or defamatory falsehoods.

Advising citizens of potential lawsuits during a public comment period, without legal specificity, could have a chilling effect and deter public engagement, something Iowa’s open government laws seek to encourage.

Parlett Sworn In

Following the vote, Parlett took the oath of office and assumed her seat. The board plans to elect a new vice president at its next meeting, as that item was not included on Tuesday’s agenda.

Parlett now joins the board at a time of heightened public scrutiny, internal division, and strong community engagement. The question for many going forward is whether the district’s leadership will embrace transparency and diverse voices, or continue drawing lines between supporters and critics.