Pair of Goals Help Baris to First POW Laurel

Oskaloosa–Emre Baris (Fr., Dortmund, Germany, Business Management) led William Penn to an impressive upset and for his efforts he was named Heart of America Athletic Conference WinWon Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week Monday.

Baris’ first career accolade comes on the heels of a 4-0 William Penn win over #2 Mobile last Saturday.

In the victory, the freshman scored two goals on three total shots. Four days earlier, Baris also managed one shot on goal in a tie against Morningside.

For the year, Baris has scored two goals with one assist for a team-high five points.

The award is the first of the year for WPU.