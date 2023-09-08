Own Goal Serves as Game-Winner in Statesmen Win Over Cornell

Mount Vernon–The William Penn women’s soccer team peppered the opposing goal all evening, but required an own goal to secure a 2-1 non-conference victory over Cornell Thursday.

WPU (3-2) was in control from the opening whistle, outshooting the Rams by a whopping 46-3 edge, including 21 attempts in the first half and 25 in the latter period. A total of 21 tries were on frame, but Cornell’s goalkeeper was on her game, stopping a total of 20 shots.

Despite posting the first seven shots of the contest, the visitors actually gave up the first goal, doing so in the 20th minute.

Six of the next seven attempts were by the Statesmen before Alessia Piombo (Fr., Traverse City, Mich., Business Management) finally delivered the equalizer at the 37:49 mark with the assist coming from Abi Moers (Sr., Evergreen, Colo., Psychology).

William Penn’s offense continued its onslaught after intermission until another ball finally snuck through with help from a Ram player to put the visiting crew up for good in the 62nd minute.

The Statesmen sought more scoring down the stretch, headlined by 19 unanswered shots, but nothing else found the netting.

At game’s end, 10 different WPU players managed a shot, but no one harassed the goalkeeper more than Taylor Witthauer (Sr., Vancouver, Wash., Nursing) with her 16 attempts (seven on goal). Georgia Murphy (Sr., Liverpool, England, Exercise Science) added seven, Jacque Schwager (So., Bondurant, Iowa, Psychology and Human Services) was good for six, and Moers tallied five.

Madeline Danielson (Jr., La Crescent, Minn., Exercise Science) earned the victory with two saves on the lonelier side of the pitch.

“It is great to finish off non-conference play with a win,” Head Coach Andy Commins said. “I am very happy with our second half play; unfortunately, we struggled with actually scoring goals. All due respect to the Rams’ goalkeeper, though, as she had a great game.”

Next Up: William Penn takes its longest break of the season before opening Heart of America Athletic Conference play on September 16 with a trip to Baldwin City, Kan. to face Baker at 5 p.m.