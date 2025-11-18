OWLS Program “Storytelling by Linda Fox”

Friday, November 21, 2025
11:00 am – noon
Environmental Learning Center

The Mahaska County Conservation invites adults of any age to the O.W.L.S. (Older, Wiser, Livelier Souls) program on Friday, November 21 from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm for “Storytelling by Linda Fox”.
Bring a friend and settle in for a delightful time with local storyteller Linda Fox. Get ready to laugh, imagine, and be whisked away by her fun-loving and charming tales! We will top of the great stories with a hot chocolate bar!

***RESERVATIONS are needed so give us a call at (641)673-9327 or email decook@mahaskacountyia.gov by November 19. Reservations are also taken online using this link: OWLS Program “Storytelling by Linda Fox” – Caldwell Park, Mahaska County, IA – MyCountyPark.com

Posted by on Nov 18 2025. Filed under Events, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

             

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News