OWLS Program “Storytelling by Linda Fox”

Friday, November 21, 2025

11:00 am – noon

Environmental Learning Center

The Mahaska County Conservation invites adults of any age to the O.W.L.S. (Older, Wiser, Livelier Souls) program on Friday, November 21 from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm for “Storytelling by Linda Fox”.

Bring a friend and settle in for a delightful time with local storyteller Linda Fox. Get ready to laugh, imagine, and be whisked away by her fun-loving and charming tales! We will top of the great stories with a hot chocolate bar!

***RESERVATIONS are needed so give us a call at (641)673-9327 or email decook@mahaskacountyia.gov by November 19. Reservations are also taken online using this link: OWLS Program “Storytelling by Linda Fox” – Caldwell Park, Mahaska County, IA – MyCountyPark.com