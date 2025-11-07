Ottumwa’s 10th Annual BaconTown Returns This Saturday with Flavor, Fun, and Football

OTTUMWA — The sizzle is back for the 10th annual BaconTown, Ottumwa’s one-of-a-kind bacon festival, happening Saturday, November 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bridge View Center. Presented by Community First Credit Union and Thunder Country 96.7 KIIC, this year’s milestone celebration promises a full day of food, music, games, and hometown pride — all centered around Ottumwa’s claim to fame: bacon.

No other city in America produces more bacon than Ottumwa, and JBS, the community’s local processing plant, will again provide roughly 3,000 pounds of it for the event. Local restaurants and chefs will turn that bounty into creative dishes that are both sweet and savory, ranging from classic favorites to wild, inventive recipes.

With help from Broadway, the Bridge View Center will be transformed into an indoor “town,” with vendors setting up storefront-style booths. Visitors can sample from a lineup that includes Full Bloom, The Smokin’ Junkies, IHCC Culinary Arts, Brick Street, Amore’, Wray’s Smoked Meats, Five Hawgs BBQ, and many others.

Admission is free, and families can enjoy the Kids Zone with carnival rides and games provided by Scott’s Amusements — all at no cost. The only thing attendees pay for are the bacon samples themselves, most priced at about a dollar each.

Entertainment will feature live music from The Mondeau Dukes, and sports fans won’t miss out: both the Iowa and Iowa State football games will be shown on big video boards throughout the day.

New for 2025, BaconTown will kick off with the Bacon Run, offering 1-mile, 5K, and 5-mile routes along the Des Moines River, starting and ending at Bridge View.

With free admission, live entertainment, family fun, and endless bacon creations, BaconTown continues to cement Ottumwa’s reputation as America’s bacon capital.