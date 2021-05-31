Osky Softball With Final Tune-Up Before Conference Play

by Jay Harms

Williamsburg Tournament Results:
Game 1: Bondurant-Farrar 12-2 Osky
Bondurant 12 runs, 11 hits, 1 error
Osky 2 runs, 4 hits, 2 errors

Osky scored their only 2 runs in the 4th on a rbi groundout by Aubrey Boender to drive in Braundmeier and Roach then scored on a wild pitch in the inning.
B-F scored 4 runs, in 1st, 2 runs in 2nd, 3 runs in 4th, 3 runs in 5th to win by 10 run rule
Losing Pitcher: Hailey Harbour Her record: 0-1
Pitched 5 innings, 12 runs – 10 earned, walked 4, 0 strikeouts
Just not enough in all phases of the game to stay with a very good 4A ballclub.
Hitters:
Abby Braundmeier 1-1
Kaylee Johnson 1-2
Lucy Roach 1-2, double
Presley Blommers 1-3

Game 2: Osky 15-7 Durant
Durant, 7 runs, 9 hits, 3 errors
Osky 15 runs, 19 hits, 1 error

Nice comeback win over the #11 ranked team in Class 2A. We just had better energy this game and it helps our pitchers when we can hit the ball like this – as the Indians pounded out 19 hits in the contest.
Osky scored 5 runs in the 1st, 1 run in the 2nd, 1 run in the 3rd, 4 runs in the 4th, 4 runs in the 6th
Durant scored 1 in the 1st, 5 in the 2nd, 1 in the 6th

Winning Pitcher: Shannon VanRheenen Her record 2-0
6 innings pitched, 9 hits, 7 runs-6earned, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts
Hitters:
Freshman Lydia Van Veldhuizen 4-4, double and 3 singles, 4 rbi’s
Presley Blommers 3-5, 3 rbi’s
Abby Braundmeier 3-5, 2 rbi’s
Maleah Walker 2-5, 2 doubles, 1 rbi
Olivia Gordon 2-5, double & single, 2 rbi’s
Kaylee Johnson 2-5
Aunbrey Boender 2-3
Lucy Roach 1-4

The Indians scored early and often in this game as we trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the 1st. We scored 5 runs on 4 hits in the inning with the big blows being Olivia Gordon’s 2 rbi double and then with 2 outs – Lydia Van Veldhuizen also ripped a 2 rbi double to give Osky the lead 5-1 after one inning. Durant would come back to take the lead once again by scoring 5 runs on 5 hits in the 2nd inning but from there on, it was all Oskaloosa as they pound out 13 hits in the next 5 innings and outscore Durant 10-1 to pick up their 2nd win of the season. Van Veldhuizen again had a huge 2 out 2rbi single in the 4th to pad the lead for the Indians.

Overall record: 2-3

