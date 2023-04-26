Osky Boys Tennis Wins Over Centerville

by Tony Witt

The Oskaloosa boys tennis team got the win against Centerville last night 6 to 3. It was nice to see the boys get the win last night, they really deserve it with the hard work that they have been putting in and hopefully this will help them gain some confidence late in the season heading into the last couple weeks of the season. Myles Strait lost a tough match 9-7 after being up 7-4 and Cam Cassens did the opposite and was down 6-3 and came back top win 8-6. The Stek brothers continue to improve with every match they play and won both of their singles matches and their doubles match tonight. Holden and Mason won the only jv match as well.