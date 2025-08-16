Oskaloosa’s Summer Meal Program Doubles Output in Two Years, Serving 102,400 Meals

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – The Oskaloosa Schools Summer Meal Program set a new record this year, serving 102,400 meals to local children.

The growth has been remarkable. In summer 2023, the program served 51,900 meals. Last year, it reached 79,900. This year’s total reflects both the increasing need in the community and the district’s commitment to ensuring every child has access to fresh, nutritious meals when school is out.

This summer’s meals were fresher than ever, thanks to partnerships with local farmers. Children enjoyed sweet corn, peppers, peaches, cucumbers, and tomatoes, all grown right here in Iowa.

“Fresh fruits and vegetables are often the most expensive items in the grocery store,” said Pamela Oldes, Director of Dining Services. “We’ve made a commitment to not only offer fresh produce in our summer meals – we’ve taken it a step further by sourcing locally whenever we can. It’s healthier, it supports our farmers, and it tastes amazing.”

The Summer Meal Program distributed meal packets every Wednesday, each containing five days’ worth of both breakfast and lunch. Meals were available to all children 18 and under, with no sign-up or income requirements. This year’s program was made possible in part through support from the United Way, whose partnership helps ensure more children have access to healthy meals all summer long.

With this summer’s success, the district is already looking ahead to 2026, including plans to launch weekly sponsorship opportunities for local businesses and organizations to help support next year’s program.