Oskaloosa’s Kim Dixon Installed as President of American Legion Auxiliary of Iowa

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Leadership in Iowa’s veterans community has taken on a distinctly local flavor this year. On July 20, Oskaloosa’s own Kim Dixon was installed as president of the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Iowa, marking a milestone for both the city and the state. At the same time, Oskaloosa native Darrin Alderson is serving as the state commander of the American Legion, making this a rare moment when both organizations’ top posts are held by members of the same community.

Path to State Leadership

Dixon has long been active in Oskaloosa’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 34. She has served as unit president, chaired several committees, and held leadership roles at the district and state levels. Her steady progression included serving as Fifth District president in 2013–2014 and membership chair for the Department of Iowa in 2015–2016

“I never thought I would want to do the presidency just because of everything that goes on with it,” Dixon said. “But the longer I went to department meetings and sat through those things, the more I thought, I could make a real difference.”

What the Auxiliary Does

The American Legion Auxiliary is one of the largest volunteer women’s service organizations in the world, created to support the American Legion’s mission. In Iowa, its work includes programs for veterans, deployed troops, military families, children and youth, scholarships, Legion baseball, and the well-known Girls State and Boys State programs

Locally, Auxiliary members are a familiar presence at community meals, funeral luncheons, and fundraisers. Those events not only serve the public but also provide vital funding for veterans’ programs.

A Family Connection

Dixon’s ties to military service run deep. Her father served in the Army, and her husband Steve served in the Navy. She credits longtime Auxiliary leader Diana Shattuck with mentoring her and drawing her into the organization during a stressful time when Steve’s reserve unit was activated.

“She got me going in the Legion, involved in the district, and then further got me involved in the department,” Dixon recalled. “She’s been a very good mentor for me.”

The Auxiliary itself has changed in recent years. In 2019, it voted to accept spouses of female veterans, opening the door for men to join as well. Oskaloosa’s Unit 34 now includes at least one male member who, Dixon said, “does a fantastic job”.

Rare Dual Leadership from Oskaloosa

The significance of Dixon’s new role is heightened by the fact that Darrin Alderson, also from Oskaloosa, is currently serving as Department Commander of the American Legion of Iowa.

It has been decades since the state commander’s office was last held by someone from Oskaloosa, and the overlap with Dixon’s Auxiliary presidency makes this year unique. Dixon noted that Oskaloosa’s Unit 34 is also represented in other state and district offices, further underscoring the community’s strong presence in veterans leadership.

Projects and Priorities

As state president, Dixon is focusing on two fundraising priorities:

The Final Salute – An initiative to ensure unclaimed cremated remains of veterans in Iowa receive proper burial with honors at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Dixon is raising awareness among funeral homes across the state and gathering donations to support the effort.

Be the One – The American Legion’s national campaign to end veteran suicide. Dixon has personal ties to the issue and has spent more than a year crocheting 2,000 “pocket hugs” — small heart-shaped tokens offered as reminders of care and connection. These are distributed for a $1 donation, with proceeds going to support at-risk veterans and mental health resources.

She is also planning a fundraising gala on November 1 at the Oskaloosa American Legion, with dinner, an auction, and entertainment, to support both projects.

Bridging Gaps

One of Dixon’s goals is to improve communication across the organization’s levels — from national to department, district, and local units. She said many members are unaware of resources available on the national website, relying instead on purchasing printed materials they could download for free.

“There’s a lot of information out there that’s not trickling down to the right people.” She believes that stronger outreach, including to younger generations, will help sustain the Auxiliary’s mission into the future.

Looking Ahead

The American Legion and its Auxiliary have been cornerstones of veterans advocacy for more than a century, with millions of members nationwide. Their voice on Capitol Hill carries weight in shaping policies that affect veterans and their families. Dixon says simply paying dues, even for those who cannot attend meetings, strengthens that voice.

For Oskaloosa, having both Dixon and Alderson in state leadership is a point of pride — and a reminder of the city’s longstanding commitment to serving veterans.

“It’s all volunteer work,” Dixon said. “But if I can make things better for our veterans, their families, and our communities, it’s worth every mile I travel.”