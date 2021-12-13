Oskaloosa’s Downtown Lighting The Perfect Setting For That Big Question

by Ken Allsup

December 12, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Many people who walk around the downtown Oskaloosa square see it as a magical experience.

This year, a new tree brought some additional glitter to the downtown, and for William Penn student Bryon Yoder the setting couldn’t have been any more perfect.

For Bryon, he says he’s known he was going to ask her to marry him right after high school, “I wanted to get some of that college experience and make sure it was going to work, and once I realized, okay.”

Bryon and his girlfriend Aubrey Fey have been dating for the past five years, and a couple of years ago, he gave her a promise ring during the Christmas holidays. He knew he intended to exchange that promise ring for an engagement ring someday.

Over the summer, Bryon bought an engagement ring, “and it was just a matter of deciding when I wanted to do it.”

That decision proved to be tough because they will each be graduating from college shortly, and after graduation might be the best choice Bryon was thinking.

But that Christmas holiday season, when he first gave Aubrey that promise ring, started to get his favor. “I love the square and Osky around Christmas time. I was like, what better place to do it.”

Aubrey was aware that Bryon had bought the engagement ring and had the idea that the question would come during the summer months after graduation.

So with the glow of the Christmas lights and some help from family members to help capture that special moment, Bryon got down on one knee and asked Aubrey to marry him.

“Shocked, definitely surprised, and just kind of speechless,” says Aubrey of that moment.

The couple is planning a late 2022 or sometime in 2023 wedding date.