Oskaloosa’s Darrin Alderson Elected Iowa American Legion Commander

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — For the first time since 1971, Oskaloosa has produced a state commander for the American Legion. Darrin Alderson, a longtime member of the local post and former Oskaloosa commander, has been elected to lead the Legion at the state level.

“This is the first one we’ve had since 1971,” Alderson said, noting the long gap since Oskaloosa last held the honor. “Really, the state commander is the face of the American Legion of Iowa. It’s my job to get out and promote what we do as a Legion and brag about the successes we’ve had over the past year.”

Alderson explained that his drive to take on the role stems from a deeper understanding of the Legion’s mission. “The more I learn about the organization, the more I believe in what the mission is, and that’s to represent veterans, their families, and the communities in which we live,” he said. While many wait until retirement to take on such a responsibility, Alderson said he hopes to show younger veterans that they, too, can step into leadership while balancing work and family life.

One of the challenges facing the Legion and other veteran service organizations is attracting younger members. Alderson acknowledged the need to adapt. “As a new member, I want to figure out what they’re looking for out of the Legion,” he said. That could mean providing a safe place to gather, opportunities for community service, or even newer activities like gaming. “That’s the $100,000 question right now — figuring out what that new veteran is looking for.”

Beyond community involvement, Alderson’s role includes representing Iowa veterans at the statehouse. The Legion actively lobbies for policies that support veterans, including tax relief programs and funding for county services. A priority this year is support for House File 1000, which would provide matching grants to expand veteran service offices in Des Moines. Those offices already help bring more than $400 million into Iowa’s economy each year through claims and appeals on behalf of veterans. “We think we can do better if we can get some help and some funding to expand that,” Alderson explained.

For Alderson, the role is about more than organizational leadership. It’s also about honoring Oskaloosa’s rich veteran heritage. “We’ve got several Bronze Star winners and Purple Heart recipients here in Oskaloosa,” he said. “We’re much more than a place to come and drink cheap beer. That’s an image I want to change. I want people to think, when they see the American Legion, ‘Hey, that’s a great volunteer organization. They do a lot in our community.’”

Alderson credits his passion for service to his late mother, whose dedication to her church community inspired him to take on leadership roles. “What you understand and believe in, you want to make sure you do everything you can to keep it going,” he said.

The position will keep Alderson on the road nearly every weekend for the coming year, a sacrifice not just for him but also for his family. “It’s just like when we served active duty,” he reflected. “The spouse is sometimes the forgotten soul when you’re gone. The family has been supportive, and that makes it possible.”

As Alderson settles into his new role, he is already exploring ways to bridge tradition with innovation. Ideas range from strengthening ties with student veterans to building programs around esports and competitive gaming — all to make the Legion a welcoming home for the next generation.

For now, Alderson is focused on representing Iowa’s veterans with the same passion and dedication that have defined his service in Oskaloosa. “I’m not here because I like the glory,” he said. “I just want to try to make the community the best place it can be.”