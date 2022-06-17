Oskaloosa’s Coon receives Central College women’s track and field honor
PELLA, IOWA— Lauren Coon was among those receiving postseason honors for the Central College women’s track and field team this spring.
Multi-eventer Krissa Larson (senior, Waverly, Waverly-Shell Rock HS) was selected as the team’s Most Valuable Performer while hurdler Abby Gruver (sophomore, Sully, Lynnville-Sully HS) was cited as the Most Improved Performer. Sprinter Lauren Brown (sophomore, Underwood) was selected as the Most Valuable Newcomer and distance runner Hailey Hill (sophomore, Las Vegas, Nevada, West Career and Technical Academy) won the Dutch Spirit Award.
Hill, Abby Marr (junior, Riceville) and Hadyn Miller (sophomore, Iowa Falls, Iowa Falls-Alden HS) served as team captains during the season.
Coach Brandon Sturman awarded 26 varsity letters.
ILLINOIS
NORTH AURORA – Alyssa Mayhew, so., distance, West Aurora HS
Honors/awards: First varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022); All-Conference (2021 indoor)
Conference results:
2022 outdoor: 6th – 4×800 relay
2022 indoor: 5th – 4×800 relay; 5th – distance medley relay
2021 indoor: 2nd – 4×800 relay; 8th – distance medley relay
IOWA
BRITT – Sydney Burgardt, sr., high jump/javelin throw, West Hancock HS
Honors/awards: First varsity letter
Conference results:
2021 outdoor: 8th – javelin throw
BETTENDORF – Layken Bytnar, so., distance, Bettendorf HS
Honors/awards: Second varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022)
Conference results:
2021 indoor: 7th – mile; 8th – distance medley relay
DANVILLE – Addison Parrott, fr., distance, Danville HS
Honors/awards: First varsity letter
DUBUQUE—Lauren Miller, jr., distance, Dubuque HS
Honors/awards: Third varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022, 2021)
Conference results:
2021 outdoor: 5th – 4×800 relay
2021 indoor: 8th – 800 meters
2020 indoor: 6th – 4×800 relay; 7th – distance medley relay
FAIRFIELD – Malory Jones, jr., high jump, Fairfield HS
Honors/awards: Third varsity letter; All-Conference (2022 outdoor); Academic All-Conference (2022, 2021); USTFCCCA All-Academic (2021); USTFCCCA all-Central Region (2021 indoor); Conference indoor track events performer of the week (Feb. 15, 2021)
Conference results:
2022 outdoor: 3rd – high jump
2022 indoor: 6th – high jump
HARLAN – Abby Alberti, so., distance, Harlan HS
Honors/awards: First varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022)
Conference results:
2022 outdoor: 6th – 4×800 relay
IOWA FALLS – Hadyn Miller, so., sprints, Iowa Falls-Alden HS
Honors/awards: One varsity letter; team captain (2021-22)
Conference results:
2021 outdoor: 5th – 4×800 relay
2021 indoor: 5th – 4×400 relay
INDIANOLA – Rayna Sickels, fr., hurdles/multi-events, Indianola HS
Honors/awards: First varsity letter
Conference results:
2022 outdoor: 4th – heptathlon; 8th – 100 hurdles
2022 indoor: 5th – pentathlon
LONE TREE – Natalie Patterson, so., distance, Lone Tree HS
Honors/awards: First varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022)
Conference results:
2022 outdoor: 6th – 4×800 relay
2022 indoor: 5th – 4×800 relay
MOUNT PLEASANT – Alyssa Striegel, fr., throws, Mount Pleasant HS
Honors/awards: First varsity letter
Conference results:
2022 outdoor: 4th – discus throw
NORTHWOOD – Lindsey Davidson, so., distance, Northwood-Kensett HS
Honors/awards: Second varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022)
OSKALOOSA – Lauren Coon, jr., distance, Oskaloosa HS
Honors/awards: Second varsity letter
Conference Results:
2022 outdoor: 6th – 4×800 relay
2022 indoor: 5th – 4×800 relay; 5th – distance medley relay
2020 indoor: 6th – 4×800 relay; 7th – distance medley relay
PARKERSBURG – Megan Johnson, so., distance, Aplington-Parkersburg HS
Honors/awards: Second varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022)
Conference Results:
2022 outdoor: 7th – 5,000 meters; 7th – 3,000 steeplechase
2022 indoor: 6th – 3,000 meters; 6th – 5,000 meters
PELLA – Caroline McMartin, so., distance, Pella HS
Honors/awards: Second varsity letter; All-Conference (2022 outdoor; 2021 indoor); Academic All-Conference (2022); USTFCCCA All-Academic (2021); Most Valuable Freshman Award (2021)
Conference results:
2022 outdoor: 3rd – 3,000 steeplechase
2022 indoor: 6th – mile
2021 outdoor: 4th – 3,000 steeplechase; 5th – 4×800 relay
2021 indoor: 2nd – 4×800 relay; 4th – mile
NCAA results:
2022 outdoor: 13th – 3,000 steeplechase
Elsie Thoreson, so., sprints/hurdles, Pella HS
Honors/awards: Second varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022); USTFCCCA All-Academic (2021)
Conference results:
2022 outdoor: 5th – 4×400 relay; 6th – 4×100 relay
2022 indoor: 5th – 4×400 relay
2021 outdoor: 5th – 4×400 relay; 6th – 4×100 relay; 6th – 400 hurdles
2021 indoor: 5th – 4×400 relay; 8th – distance medley relay
Allison Van Gorp, fr., throws, Pella Christian HS
Honors/awards: First varsity letter; All-Conference (2022 outdoor)
Conference results:
2022 outdoor: 3rd – discus throw; 8th – shot put
PLEASANTVILLE – Kasey Pelzer, so., jumps, Pleasantville HS
Honors/awards: Second varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022)
Conference results:
2022 outdoor: 6th – 4×100 relay
2021 outdoor: 6th – 4×100 relay; 6th – long jump
2021 indoor: 7th – long jump
PRIMGHAR – Taryn Hintz, so., throws, South O’Brien HS
Honors/awards: First varsity letter; USTFCCCA All-Midwest Region (2022 indoor); Academic All-Conference (2022)
Conference results:
2022 indoor: 4th – pentathlon
RICEVILLE – Abby Marr, jr, throws, Riceville HS
Honors/awards: Third varsity letter; USTFCCCA All-Midwest Region (2022 indoor); Academic All-Conference (2022); team captain (2021-22); USTFCCA All-Academic (2021)
Conference results:
2022 outdoor: 5th – hammer throw
2022 indoor: 4th – weight throw
2021 indoor: 6th – weight throw
NCAA results:
2022 indoor: 9th – weight throw
SULLY – Abby Gruver, so., hurdles/sprints, Lynnville-Sully HS
Honors/awards: Second varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022); Most Improved Performer Award (2022)
Conference results:
2022 outdoor: 5th – 400 hurdles; 5th – 4×400 relay; 6th – 4×100 relay
2022 indoor: 5th – 4×400 relay; 5th – distance medley relay
UNDERWOOD – Lauren Brown, so., sprints, Underwood HS
Honors/awards: First varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022); Most Valuable Newcomer Award (2022)
Conference results:
2022 outdoor: 5th – 4×400 relay; 7th – 400 meters
2022 indoor: 5th – 4×400 relay; 8th – 400 meters
WAVERLY – Krissa Larson, sr., multis, Waverly-Shell Rock HS
Honors/awards: Fourth varsity letter; USTFCCCA All-Midwest Region (2022 indoor); All-conference (2022 indoor/outdoor, 2021 outdoor); Most Valuable Performer Award (2022); Academic All-Conference (2022, 2021, 2020); USTFCCCA All-Academic (2021)
Conference results:
2022 outdoor: 2nd – heptathlon
2022 indoor: 3rd – pentathlon
2021 outdoor: 3rd – javelin throw; 4th – heptathlon
2020 indoor: 6th – pentathlon, 7th – 4×400 relay
2019 outdoor: 6th – heptathlon
2019 indoor: 8th – pentathlon
WEBSTER CITY – Morgan Gallentine, so., throws, Webster City HS
Honors/awards: First varsity letter
KANSAS
LEAWOOD – Cali Coffman, Jr., pole vault, Blue Valley HS
Honors/awards: Third varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022); Most Improved Performer Award (2021)
Conference Results:
2022 outdoor: 7th – pole vault
2022 indoor: 6th – pole vault
2021 outdoor: 6th – pole vault
2021 indoor: 4th – pole vault
2020 indoor: 7th – distance medley relay
NEVADA
LAS VEGAS – Hailey Hill, jr., distance, West Career and Technical Academy
Honors/awards: Third varsity letter, Dutch Spirit Award (2022, 2021); team captain (2021-22)
OHIO
TIFFIN – Abbi Roerdink, so., sprints, Hopewell-Louden HS
Honors/awards: Second varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022)
Conference results:
2022 outdoor: 4th – 400 meters; 5th – 4×400 relay; 6th – 4×100 relay
2022 indoor: 5th – 4×400 relay
2021 outdoor: 5th – 4×400 relay
2021 indoor: 5th – 4×400 relay