Oskaloosa’s Coon receives Central College women’s track and field honor

PELLA, IOWA— Lauren Coon was among those receiving postseason honors for the Central College women’s track and field team this spring.

Multi-eventer Krissa Larson (senior, Waverly, Waverly-Shell Rock HS) was selected as the team’s Most Valuable Performer while hurdler Abby Gruver (sophomore, Sully, Lynnville-Sully HS) was cited as the Most Improved Performer. Sprinter Lauren Brown (sophomore, Underwood) was selected as the Most Valuable Newcomer and distance runner Hailey Hill (sophomore, Las Vegas, Nevada, West Career and Technical Academy) won the Dutch Spirit Award.

Hill, Abby Marr (junior, Riceville) and Hadyn Miller (sophomore, Iowa Falls, Iowa Falls-Alden HS) served as team captains during the season.

Coach Brandon Sturman awarded 26 varsity letters.

ILLINOIS

NORTH AURORA – Alyssa Mayhew, so., distance, West Aurora HS

Honors/awards: First varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022); All-Conference (2021 indoor)

Conference results:

2022 outdoor: 6th – 4×800 relay

2022 indoor: 5th – 4×800 relay; 5th – distance medley relay

2021 indoor: 2nd – 4×800 relay; 8th – distance medley relay

IOWA

BRITT – Sydney Burgardt, sr., high jump/javelin throw, West Hancock HS

Honors/awards: First varsity letter

Conference results:

2021 outdoor: 8th – javelin throw

BETTENDORF – Layken Bytnar, so., distance, Bettendorf HS

Honors/awards: Second varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022)

Conference results:

2021 indoor: 7th – mile; 8th – distance medley relay

DANVILLE – Addison Parrott, fr., distance, Danville HS

Honors/awards: First varsity letter

DUBUQUE—Lauren Miller, jr., distance, Dubuque HS

Honors/awards: Third varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022, 2021)

Conference results:

2021 outdoor: 5th – 4×800 relay

2021 indoor: 8th – 800 meters

2020 indoor: 6th – 4×800 relay; 7th – distance medley relay

FAIRFIELD – Malory Jones, jr., high jump, Fairfield HS

Honors/awards: Third varsity letter; All-Conference (2022 outdoor); Academic All-Conference (2022, 2021); USTFCCCA All-Academic (2021); USTFCCCA all-Central Region (2021 indoor); Conference indoor track events performer of the week (Feb. 15, 2021)

Conference results:

2022 outdoor: 3rd – high jump

2022 indoor: 6th – high jump

HARLAN – Abby Alberti, so., distance, Harlan HS

Honors/awards: First varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022)

Conference results:

2022 outdoor: 6th – 4×800 relay

IOWA FALLS – Hadyn Miller, so., sprints, Iowa Falls-Alden HS

Honors/awards: One varsity letter; team captain (2021-22)

Conference results:

2021 outdoor: 5th – 4×800 relay

2021 indoor: 5th – 4×400 relay

INDIANOLA – Rayna Sickels, fr., hurdles/multi-events, Indianola HS

Honors/awards: First varsity letter

Conference results:

2022 outdoor: 4th – heptathlon; 8th – 100 hurdles

2022 indoor: 5th – pentathlon

LONE TREE – Natalie Patterson, so., distance, Lone Tree HS

Honors/awards: First varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022)

Conference results:

2022 outdoor: 6th – 4×800 relay

2022 indoor: 5th – 4×800 relay

MOUNT PLEASANT – Alyssa Striegel, fr., throws, Mount Pleasant HS

Honors/awards: First varsity letter

Conference results:

2022 outdoor: 4th – discus throw

NORTHWOOD – Lindsey Davidson, so., distance, Northwood-Kensett HS

Honors/awards: Second varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022)

OSKALOOSA – Lauren Coon, jr., distance, Oskaloosa HS

Honors/awards: Second varsity letter

Conference Results:

2022 outdoor: 6th – 4×800 relay

2022 indoor: 5th – 4×800 relay; 5th – distance medley relay

2020 indoor: 6th – 4×800 relay; 7th – distance medley relay

PARKERSBURG – Megan Johnson, so., distance, Aplington-Parkersburg HS

Honors/awards: Second varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022)

Conference Results:

2022 outdoor: 7th – 5,000 meters; 7th – 3,000 steeplechase

2022 indoor: 6th – 3,000 meters; 6th – 5,000 meters

PELLA – Caroline McMartin, so., distance, Pella HS

Honors/awards: Second varsity letter; All-Conference (2022 outdoor; 2021 indoor); Academic All-Conference (2022); USTFCCCA All-Academic (2021); Most Valuable Freshman Award (2021)

Conference results:

2022 outdoor: 3rd – 3,000 steeplechase

2022 indoor: 6th – mile

2021 outdoor: 4th – 3,000 steeplechase; 5th – 4×800 relay

2021 indoor: 2nd – 4×800 relay; 4th – mile

NCAA results:

2022 outdoor: 13th – 3,000 steeplechase

Elsie Thoreson, so., sprints/hurdles, Pella HS

Honors/awards: Second varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022); USTFCCCA All-Academic (2021)

Conference results:

2022 outdoor: 5th – 4×400 relay; 6th – 4×100 relay

2022 indoor: 5th – 4×400 relay

2021 outdoor: 5th – 4×400 relay; 6th – 4×100 relay; 6th – 400 hurdles

2021 indoor: 5th – 4×400 relay; 8th – distance medley relay

Allison Van Gorp, fr., throws, Pella Christian HS

Honors/awards: First varsity letter; All-Conference (2022 outdoor)

Conference results:

2022 outdoor: 3rd – discus throw; 8th – shot put

PLEASANTVILLE – Kasey Pelzer, so., jumps, Pleasantville HS

Honors/awards: Second varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022)

Conference results:

2022 outdoor: 6th – 4×100 relay

2021 outdoor: 6th – 4×100 relay; 6th – long jump

2021 indoor: 7th – long jump

PRIMGHAR – Taryn Hintz, so., throws, South O’Brien HS

Honors/awards: First varsity letter; USTFCCCA All-Midwest Region (2022 indoor); Academic All-Conference (2022)

Conference results:

2022 indoor: 4th – pentathlon

RICEVILLE – Abby Marr, jr, throws, Riceville HS

Honors/awards: Third varsity letter; USTFCCCA All-Midwest Region (2022 indoor); Academic All-Conference (2022); team captain (2021-22); USTFCCA All-Academic (2021)

Conference results:

2022 outdoor: 5th – hammer throw

2022 indoor: 4th – weight throw

2021 indoor: 6th – weight throw

NCAA results:

2022 indoor: 9th – weight throw

SULLY – Abby Gruver, so., hurdles/sprints, Lynnville-Sully HS

Honors/awards: Second varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022); Most Improved Performer Award (2022)

Conference results:

2022 outdoor: 5th – 400 hurdles; 5th – 4×400 relay; 6th – 4×100 relay

2022 indoor: 5th – 4×400 relay; 5th – distance medley relay

UNDERWOOD – Lauren Brown, so., sprints, Underwood HS

Honors/awards: First varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022); Most Valuable Newcomer Award (2022)

Conference results:

2022 outdoor: 5th – 4×400 relay; 7th – 400 meters

2022 indoor: 5th – 4×400 relay; 8th – 400 meters

WAVERLY – Krissa Larson, sr., multis, Waverly-Shell Rock HS

Honors/awards: Fourth varsity letter; USTFCCCA All-Midwest Region (2022 indoor); All-conference (2022 indoor/outdoor, 2021 outdoor); Most Valuable Performer Award (2022); Academic All-Conference (2022, 2021, 2020); USTFCCCA All-Academic (2021)

Conference results:

2022 outdoor: 2nd – heptathlon

2022 indoor: 3rd – pentathlon

2021 outdoor: 3rd – javelin throw; 4th – heptathlon

2020 indoor: 6th – pentathlon, 7th – 4×400 relay

2019 outdoor: 6th – heptathlon

2019 indoor: 8th – pentathlon

WEBSTER CITY – Morgan Gallentine, so., throws, Webster City HS

Honors/awards: First varsity letter

KANSAS

LEAWOOD – Cali Coffman, Jr., pole vault, Blue Valley HS

Honors/awards: Third varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022); Most Improved Performer Award (2021)

Conference Results:

2022 outdoor: 7th – pole vault

2022 indoor: 6th – pole vault

2021 outdoor: 6th – pole vault

2021 indoor: 4th – pole vault

2020 indoor: 7th – distance medley relay

NEVADA

LAS VEGAS – Hailey Hill, jr., distance, West Career and Technical Academy

Honors/awards: Third varsity letter, Dutch Spirit Award (2022, 2021); team captain (2021-22)

OHIO

TIFFIN – Abbi Roerdink, so., sprints, Hopewell-Louden HS

Honors/awards: Second varsity letter; Academic All-Conference (2022)

Conference results:

2022 outdoor: 4th – 400 meters; 5th – 4×400 relay; 6th – 4×100 relay

2022 indoor: 5th – 4×400 relay

2021 outdoor: 5th – 4×400 relay

2021 indoor: 5th – 4×400 relay