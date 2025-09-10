Oskaloosa YSF to Host “Old Shoe Game” Cancer Awareness Fundraiser

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Oskaloosa Youth Sports Foundation will hold its annual “Old Shoe Game” on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 1 p.m. The community event will take place at 498 North 2nd Street in Oskaloosa and will combine football, food, and fundraising to support the fight against breast cancer.

The matchup will feature Osky1 versus Osky2 in a youth football contest. Beyond the game, attendees can take part in a silent auction, enjoy a free-will donation lunch provided by Fat Meats’ Carey Legvold, and sample specialty drinks from Untamed Nutrition and Sammy’s Healthy Energy Hub. Organizers noted that silent auction items will be accepted up until the day of the event.

Funds raised from the event will benefit Mahaska Health’s breast cancer programs. Donations are being made in honor of Adam Eischen‘s mother, Sherri Krause, who overcame breast cancer, and in memory of his wife, Elonda Eischen, who lost her battle with the disease. The event highlights the themes of hope, strength, and courage while supporting local health initiatives.

T-shirts for the fundraiser are available through September 11 at 11:59 p.m. via the YSF Online Shop at ysfbeatcancer.itemorder.com. Those unable to attend may contribute through Venmo at @oskyysf with the comment “HOPE.”

For more information, residents can contact event coordinators Erica and Stephen Silvers at 641-670-0609 or by email at oskyysf@gmail.com