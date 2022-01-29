Oskaloosa Wrestlers Find Success Over Keokuk And Washington
by Jerry Fairbank
A successful night on the mat as the Osky Wrestlers took down Keokuk 83-0 and Washington 48-28 before falling to Williamsburg 54-12. The individual results are below:
106 Alex Russell 2-1
113 Ivan Montgomery 1-2
120 Reid Luck 1-2
126 Trey Miller 3-0
132 Garrett Roethler 2-1
138 Phillip Abrahamson 3-0
145 Mason Teeter 3-0
152 JT Baker 2-1
160 Lucas Phillips 1-2
170 Blake Westercamp 2-1
182 Will Campbell 2-1
195 Ikaika Opheim 2-1
220 Warren Feudner 2-1
HWT Jeremiah Weber 0-2
