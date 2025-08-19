Oskaloosa Welcomes Second School Resource Officer to Strengthen Safety and Community Connection

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – For Oskaloosa Police Officer Jenna Stengel, serving her community has always been about more than enforcing the law. Now, as the district’s second full-time School Resource Officer (SRO), she is stepping into a role that blends her passion for safety with her commitment to building trust and being a positive influence for students.

Stengel, who has served with the Oskaloosa Police Department for six years, brings a diverse background in law enforcement to her new position. Since joining the department in 2019, she has worked on a variety of cases, from operating while intoxicated (OWI) offenses to sex assaults and even attempted murder. She also served as a defense tactics instructor, teaching both within the department and at the Indian Hills Community College Police Academy. In 2024 she was named the Oskaloosa Police Department Officer of the Year.

Her work has often intersected with schools. She has assisted with active shooter training, supported the district’s Standard Response Protocol drills, and regularly conducted walk-throughs at elementary, middle, and high school buildings. “I’ve definitely been in the schools,” Stengel said. “It’s cool to see students’ reactions, especially when they realize I’m a female officer. I hope I can be a positive example for them.”

Before her SRO appointment, Stengel also taught a substance abuse course at William Penn University for three years and worked on Internet Crimes Against Children cases in partnership with the state. She views the SRO role as an opportunity to deepen those connections. “I’ll be more hands-on in the schools, creating a safe space where students know they can come to me,” she said. “It’s about showing them that law enforcement isn’t just about the bad things, we’re here to help.”

For Stengel, being approachable is key. “In law enforcement, we often meet people on their worst days. This is a chance to see students as they are, to be where they’re at, not set a rigid standard, but be a role model,” she said. Her goals include fostering trust, supporting staff, and showing that officers can be allies in students’ lives.

Her personal story shapes her perspective. A U.S. Navy veteran, Stengel credits her military service with giving her the structure and stability she needed after a difficult childhood. “The military was a turning point in my life,” she said. “It opened doors. I earned a four-year degree without debt, traveled the world, and gained financial stability. I want students to know there are so many opportunities out there.”

Stengel’s commitment to the community is also personal. She lives in Oskaloosa with her family, including her daughter, who attends school at Oskaloosa Schools. “I want parents and students to know I have an open door and I’m always here to listen,” she said.

Superintendent Mike Fisher said adding a second SRO reflects the district’s commitment to both physical and psychological safety. “Safety isn’t just about securing buildings, it’s about relationships,” Fisher said. “Having our students work with law enforcement in a positive way builds citizenship and shows them that police officers are a resource and partner.”

With the elementary and pre-K campuses on the west side of town and the secondary campus on the east side, Fisher said having an SRO stationed at each location will improve response times and enhance daily support. He credited Oskaloosa Police Chief Ben Boeke and the City of Oskaloosa for pursuing the position and applying for a grant to help make it possible.

“Our partnership with Oskaloosa Police is the best I’ve experienced in my career,” Fisher said. “From football games to prom to mentoring students interested in law enforcement careers, it’s always been positive. This just makes sense for our community.”

Fisher believes the initiative could serve as a model for other districts. “So often, the conversation about police in schools is controversial,” he said. “Here, it’s not. We’re better together.”