Oskaloosa Water Department Says Water Break Not As Severe As Previous

by Ken Allsup

February 20th, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Oskaloosa residents started to notice low water pressure on Monday morning before 11:30 am.

The Oskaloosa Water Department then began to search for the leak location, finding it in a field near the north treatment plant.

Oskaloosa Water General Manager Kelly Hefner said in an interview with Oskaloosa News around 3:15 Monday afternoon that repairs weren’t yet complete, but the water line had been isolated, “So everybody should be back to normal service.”

Hefner said this most recent leak “wasn’t even in the same league” as the previous leak that had caused a boil order for portions of Oskaloosa.

Hefner said he’s not expecting a boil order from today’s leak.