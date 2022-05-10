Oskaloosa Video Production Students Awarded At Upper Midwest Emmys

by Ken Allsup

May 3rd, 2022

Minneapolis, Minnesota – The students at Oskaloosa High School, specifically in the video production class of Mrs. Gile, have quietly been putting out news content shared within the school but also have been the production team behind the sports broadcast that have gone out on Indians Network.

The program has been around for over a decade and has helped launch the careers of several students into the video production industry.

That work was recently recognized with the 2022 Upper Midwest Student Production Award presented by the Upper Midwest Foundation of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

There were four seniors and two sophomores that were part of the group.

The broadcast that was awarded was a production of the Oskaloosa Boys Basketball game versus Davis County on December 1st, 2020, during the height of the pandemic.

The team who judged the work looked at the totality of the work. Things like different camera angles, replay ability, and the director in the booth helping to bring it all together are just some factors considered.

The students then worked again as a team to develop the submission. They then waited a month or so to find out if they were nominated.

The email finally told them they had been nominated for an award.

While in the audience, the students are watching the other nominations work, and they begin to wonder how they will stack up to the other schools.

The nominations are read on stage, and the group waits with anticipation, “and out of nowhere, we won.”

Then came the challenging part of deciding who would talk during the acceptance, and Christian DeWitt was chosen. The Oskaloosa students were the last to receive their award but were the first from OHS to receive such an award and recognition.

Beyond the recognition, the OVP students were taking in all the fresh ideas and perspectives and were ready to get back to creating more content and take on even more for the next time.

For the students, there are various reasons why they initially joined OVP. For example, one of their family members may have already taken the class or they needed a “filler” class.

Many will tell you that by the time they are done with the video production class as a senior, they’ve fallen in love with the class and the opportunities it helped develop.

The students and student advisor credited with winning the award are listed below.

• Kim Gile, Instructor

• Camden Silvers, Director

• Keygan Roberts, Editor

• Christian DeWitt, Camera

• Khydin Yang, Camera

• Devin Allen, Technical Director