Oskaloosa Varsity Indians couldn’t keep up with Panthers and fell 6-0 on Tuesday.

by Jeffrey Ferstein

Newton earned the win for the Panthers. The pitcher allowed five hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out three and walking three. Lukas Toubekis took the loss for the Oskaloosa Varsity Indians. The pitcher went four and two-thirds innings, giving up four runs on three hits, striking out five, and walking five.

Tate Peterson, Linus Morrison, Ty Edgar, Toubekis, and Caden Johnson each collected one hit for the Oskaloosa Varsity Indians. Oskaloosa Varsity Indians were sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Trey Parks made the most plays with seven.

Oskaloosa Varsity Indians play at home on Wednesday against Pella Dutch.