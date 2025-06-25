Oskaloosa to Host Inaugural “No Limits Truck Show” at Southern Iowa Fairgrounds

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A new event is set to bring truck enthusiasts, families, and community members together at the Southern Iowa Fairgrounds on June 28–29 for the inaugural No Limits Truck Show, hosted by Brett DeBruin and his team at Outer Limits Truck Repair.

The two-day event, which is free to the public, will feature a wide range of semi-trucks, an obstacle course, food vendors, and live entertainment. Organizers say the aim is to create an inclusive event that highlights the trucking industry while offering something for all ages.

“This is a whole community event,” said DeBruin during a recent conversation about the upcoming show. “We wanted to bring together people who take pride in their trucks and give them a chance to show that off, but also make it something fun for the entire community.”

Event Origins

DeBruin, along with colleagues, were inspired to launch the show after attending similar events in the region, including the No Coast Large Car Truck Show last fall. Seeing the enthusiasm among truck owners and the support from attendees, the group decided Oskaloosa could support a similar event.

“There hasn’t been a truck show here in years,” DeBruin said. “We saw an opportunity to create something that could become an annual tradition for the area.”

Show Details

The show will include competitive judging across several truck classes. Categories include bobtails and combos broken down by model years (2000 and older, 2001–2016, and 2017 and newer), along with specialty categories such as Combo Lights, Bobtail Lights, People’s Choice, and Work Clothes.

Registration for participants opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 28. Trucks can begin arriving earlier, with space available for early arrivals as needed. The fairgrounds open to the public at 10 a.m. that morning.

A 4×4 obstacle course, managed by Dirt Dog Promotions, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday. The day will conclude with a concert by local musician Nick Ryan from 7 to 10 p.m., accompanied by a coordinated truck light show.

Judging takes place on Sunday, June 29, with “rags down” — the industry term marking the end of truck detailing — at 11 a.m. Judges will then inspect the entries and present awards later in the afternoon.

Community Features

Several elements are designed with families in mind. A designated Kid Zone will be available, along with a variety of food trucks and vendors. The grounds will also feature a camping area for participants and visitors planning to stay for the full weekend.

Organizers are also incorporating a silent auction, where attendees can bid on a $500 gift card from Lifetime Lug Nut Covers. Rozenboom Polishing and Detailing, along with Atomic Pressure Washing, will be on-site providing truck cleaning services. Shirts and promotional items will be available for sale.

“Even if someone doesn’t want to enter their truck into the competition, we encourage them to bring it out and park it. Just being part of the show helps build that community connection,” DeBruin added.

Public Access and Parking

The event is free for all spectators. Food and merchandise will be available for purchase. Public parking is located near the main entrance off North Street, with registration, food vendors, and truck parking centrally located on the fairgrounds.

According to DeBruin, interest has been strong among both truck owners and residents. He and his team hope the event will not only become an annual tradition but also serve as a celebration of the hard work and pride that define the trucking industry.

“We’ve had a lot of people tell us they’re excited about it,” he said. “There’s a big community around these trucks, and we want to give them a place to come together.”

For additional updates or last-minute changes, attendees can follow the event on social media or contact Outer Limits Truck Repair directly.